Shahbaz Sharif facing corruption cases filed by last regimes: Afridi

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Parliamentary Committee for Kashmir Affairs, Shehryar Khan Afridi on Friday said that Shahbaz Sharif was facing the corruption and money laundering cases filed by last governments.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government didn’t register the cases against the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on Nawaz Sharif's status, he said the court had given permission to Nawaz Sharif to go abroad on medical grounds.

He said Shahbaz Sharif was the guarantor of Ex Prime Minister who left the country on Rs. 50 stamp paper.

He said, Nawaz Sharif should visit the native country for facing the corruption cases registered against him by last regimes.

He made it clear that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would continue the accountability process against the corrupt elements without discrimination.