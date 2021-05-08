ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,677
14024hr
Pakistan Cases
850,131
429824hr
Sindh
289,646
Punjab
314,517
Balochistan
23,016
Islamabad
77,414
KPK
122,520
Business Recorder Logo
May 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shahbaz Sharif facing corruption cases filed by last regimes: Afridi

  • He said, Nawaz Sharif should visit the native country for facing the corruption cases registered against him by last regimes.
APP 08 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Parliamentary Committee for Kashmir Affairs, Shehryar Khan Afridi on Friday said that Shahbaz Sharif was facing the corruption and money laundering cases filed by last governments.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government didn’t register the cases against the leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on Nawaz Sharif's status, he said the court had given permission to Nawaz Sharif to go abroad on medical grounds.

He said Shahbaz Sharif was the guarantor of Ex Prime Minister who left the country on Rs. 50 stamp paper.

He said, Nawaz Sharif should visit the native country for facing the corruption cases registered against him by last regimes.

He made it clear that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would continue the accountability process against the corrupt elements without discrimination.

Nawaz Sharif Shehryar Khan Afridi PTI Government Shahbaz Sharif corruption cases

Shahbaz Sharif facing corruption cases filed by last regimes: Afridi

COAS meets crown prince, says Pakistan resolute in its commitment to safeguard sovereignty of KSA

U.S envisions proactive role for Pakistan in Afghanistan after troop withdrawal

LHC reserves verdict on removal of Shehbaz Sharif's name from blacklist

PM Khan to leave on three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia today

PM terms Amazon's decision to add Pakistan to its sellers’ list 'great development'

Govt kicks off local production, packaging of China's CanSino vaccine jabs

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal's name put on ECL

US not planning to shoot down errant Chinese rocket: defence chief

Housing sector to fuel economy, create jobs: PM

Tarin covers a lot of targeted subsidy ground

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters