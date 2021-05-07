ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,677
14024hr
Pakistan Cases
850,131
429824hr
Sindh
289,646
Punjab
314,517
Balochistan
23,016
Islamabad
77,414
KPK
122,520
Business Recorder Logo
May 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia Gold-Demand plunges in pandemic-battered India

  • Indian jewellers have also stopped making purchases- dealer.
  • India discounts widen to $3/oz versus $2/oz last week.
  • China, Japan return from holidays, but demand muted.
  • Hong Kong premiums at $0.8-$1.8/oz, Singapore at $1.5-$2.0.
Reuters 07 May 2021

Physical gold demand in India dived this week as shops shuttered and people turned cautious due to surging coronavirus infections across the world's second-largest bullion consumer, which also fanned fears of a wider spread to other Asian centres.

Retail purchases have nearly stopped as jewellery stores are closed across the country, said Mukesh Kothari, director at Mumbai bullion dealer RiddiSiddhi Bullions.

"Priorities have changed. People are trying to protect themselves from coronavirus rather than stepping out for gold buying," he said.

Most states have imposed lockdown-like curbs as India reported record daily cases and deaths.

As retail buying is not there, jewellers have also stopped making purchases, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a bullion importing bank.

Dealers were offering a discount of up to $3 an ounce this week over official domestic prices, inclusive of 10.75% import and 3% sales levies, up from the last week's discount of $2.

"It is relatively quiet in Asia, as many people are concerned about the wider spread of COVID in India, that would lead to drastic lockdown measures in the Asia Pacific region," said Bernard Sin, regional director, Greater China at MKS Switzerland.

In China, premiums were little changed as the nation remained closed most of the week for Labour Day holidays. Premiums of $7-$10 an ounce level were quoted versus last week's $8-$10 charged over benchmark spot gold prices.

In Hong Kong, premiums of $0.8-$1.8 an ounce were charged and $1.5-$2.0 an ounce in Singapore, both unchanged from last week.

In Japan, gold was sold at flat to a premium of $0.50 an ounce following Golden week holidays, with the government set to extend the state of emergency period due to COVID-19.

"So people would continue to stay home for longer and the demand could remain weak for a while unless there is a big drop in gold price in Japanese yen," a trader said.

Gold Prices gold production Asian Gold Trade Physical gold demand gold export

Asia Gold-Demand plunges in pandemic-battered India

LHC reserves verdict on removal of Shehbaz Sharif's name from blacklist

PM Khan to leave on three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia today

PM terms Amazon's decision to add Pakistan to its sellers’ list 'great development'

Govt kicks off local production, packaging of China's CanSino vaccine jabs

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal's name put on ECL

US not planning to shoot down errant Chinese rocket: defence chief

Housing sector to fuel economy, create jobs: PM

Tarin covers a lot of targeted subsidy ground

Punjab Peri-Urban Low-Cost Housing Scheme aims to facilitate salaried, working class, says PM

Banks disburse Rs 12bn under Prime Minister's Housing Program

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters