Markets
Hong Kong shares rise at open
- The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.29 percent, or 83.67 points, to 28,721.13.
07 May 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened higher Friday morning following a healthy lead from Wall Street, with all eyes on the release of US jobs data later in the day.
The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.29 percent, or 83.67 points, to 28,721.13.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.15 percent, or 5.12 points, to 3,446.41, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.18 percent, or 4.20 points, to 2,280.79.
PM terms Amazon's decision to add Pakistan to its sellers’ list 'great development'
Hong Kong shares rise at open
PM Khan to leave on three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia today
Govt kicks off local production, packaging of China's CanSino vaccine jabs
PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal's name put on ECL
US not planning to shoot down errant Chinese rocket: defence chief
Housing sector to fuel economy, create jobs: PM
Tarin covers a lot of targeted subsidy ground
Punjab Peri-Urban Low-Cost Housing Scheme aims to facilitate salaried, working class, says PM
Banks disburse Rs 12bn under Prime Minister's Housing Program
Dawood says tariffs on raw materials will be reduced
Afghan journalist shot dead day after Taliban warning
Read more stories
Comments