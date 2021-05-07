Hong Kong shares rise at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened higher Friday morning following a healthy lead from Wall Street, with all eyes on the release of US jobs data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.29 percent, or 83.67 points, to 28,721.13.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.15 percent, or 5.12 points, to 3,446.41, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.18 percent, or 4.20 points, to 2,280.79.