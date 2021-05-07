PM terms Amazon's decision to add Pakistan to its sellers’ list 'great development'

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Amazon's decision to add Pakistan to its seller list is a great development.

On Thursday, Adviser to the PM on Commerce Razak Dawood announced that Amazon has decided in principle to add Pakistan to its sellers’ list within the next few days. He tweeted that they had been engaged with Amazon since last year and 'now it is happening'.

"An important milestone of e-Commerce policy achieved has been through teamwork by many people across the globe," Dawood tweeted.

In a tweet following Amazon's approval, the PM said that now Pakistanis can export their goods through their system.

"Amazon starting operations in Pak will open opportunities for our youth as it will enable a new breed of young men and women entrepreneurs to join the export market," he tweeted.

Once Pakistan appears on the list of approved sellers' list, Pakistani companies can build their own brands, content and effective representation on Amazon and similar other platforms.

Amazon, the world’s largest e-commerce platform makes about $80 billion sales every year.