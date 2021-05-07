Appointment of judges in BHC, LHC: President approves summary on PM’s advice

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi, on the advice of the Prime Minister, approved the summary of appointment of judges in Balochistan High Court and Lahore High Court (LHC).

The president approved appointment of two additional judges of Balochistan High Court on the advice of the prime minister.

The president also approved the appointment of 13 judges of the LHC.

Meanwhile, President Alvi empowered session courts to hear rape cases under Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Ordinance.

Under the ordinance, rape cases will be heard in session courts till the establishment of special courts across the country.

The president, in consultation with the chief justice, delegated the power to the Sessions Judges.

President Alvi also approved a summary to give relaxation in prisoners’ sentences on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The sentence of prisoners for various crimes was reduced by 90 days.

The leniency will not apply to prisoners involved in serious crimes.

