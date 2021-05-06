ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.25%)
ASL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.54%)
AVN 85.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.27%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.19%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-3.73%)
FCCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 25.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.89%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HASCOL 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 78.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.97%)
JSCL 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.35%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.82%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
PAEL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
PPL 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
PRL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.41%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.43%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.8%)
TRG 165.00 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (1.09%)
UNITY 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.49%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 46.43 (0.97%)
BR30 24,817 Increased By ▲ 123.55 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,175 Increased By ▲ 231.06 (0.51%)
KSE30 18,470 Increased By ▲ 86.89 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,537
10824hr
Pakistan Cases
845,833
419824hr
Sindh
288,680
Punjab
312,522
Balochistan
22,900
Islamabad
77,065
KPK
121,728
Business Recorder Logo
May 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Coppa Italia final to get NFT collectibles in Serie A deal with crypto firm

  • The match between Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus and Atalanta is due to take place on May 19.
  • "We are the first football league in the world to sign an agreement in this new market which is extremely innovative and relevant," said Luigi De Siervo, chief executive of Serie A.
Reuters Updated 06 May 2021

MILAN: Italy's Serie A soccer league and Crypto.com have signed a deal whereby the cryptocurrency platform will release digital collectibles known as NFTs to commemorate the Coppa Italia final.

The deal, which Serie A described on Thursday as the first of its kind for a soccer league, also includes a sponsorship element, with Hong Kong-based Crypto.com designated the "official cryptocurrency and NFT sponsor" of the final.

The match between Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus and Atalanta is due to take place on May 19.

"We are the first football league in the world to sign an agreement in this new market which is extremely innovative and relevant," said Luigi De Siervo, chief executive of Serie A.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are digital assets whose ownership and authenticity can be verified using blockchain technology. They are usually bought with cryptocurrencies. While anyone can view them, buyers have the status of being the official owners.

The popularity of NFTs surged this year, with digital artworks selling for millions of dollars. In sports, fans can collect and trade NFTs relating to a particular player or team, for example in the form of video highlights from games.

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com says it serves over 10 million customers. It has recently launched a platform for collecting and trading NFTs in the fields of art, design, entertainment and sport.

NFT Italy's Serie A soccer league cryptocurrency platform

Coppa Italia final to get NFT collectibles in Serie A deal with crypto firm

Banks disburse Rs 12bn under Prime Minister's Housing Program

PML-N, PTI boycott recounting of votes in NA-249

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

Tech giant Amazon adds Pakistan to approved sellers list

PM expresses sorrow over death of Kashmiri leader Ashraf Sehrai in IIoJK

India sees record Covid deaths, new cases in 24 hours

Saudi walks diplomatic high wire on Iran, Yemen

US watching Chinese rocket's erratic re-entry: Pentagon

PML-N's Kallu wins Khushab by-poll, defeating PTI candidate with significant margin

Biden says Republicans have lost their way in 'mini-revolution'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters