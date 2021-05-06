Anti-corona SOPs: CM directs commissioner Lahore to ensure strict compliance

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed Commissioner Lahore Capt Muhammad Usman Yunis (R) to ensure strict compliance of anti-corona SOPs and no permission be granted to violate government instructions.

In a statement, the CM directed to constitute monitoring teams for Eid holidays while taking every step to overcome the corona pandemic. He also directed to further improve cleanliness arrangements by making joint efforts with LWMC. The cleanliness system should be reformed and a comprehensive beautification plan be devised by the administration and the PHA for the city, he continued. The CM disclosed that work will be started in Lahore on mega projects soon adding that work be accelerated to construct underground water tanks. Similarly, he said new parking plazas will also be constructed to overcome parking issues. The commissioner should take a lead in this regard, he recommended. “Every effort should be made to provide facilities to the inmates of shelter homes and suitable pieces of land should be identified for the establishment of new shelter homes in the city,” he said.

Moreover, the CM while talking to MNAs Ch Amer Sultan Cheema, Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, Agriculture Minister Syed Hasnain Jahanian Gardezi, Special Assistant Ameer Muhammad Khan, MPAs Ghazanfar Abbas Cheema, Muhammad Amer Anayat Shahani, Javed Kauser, Musarat Jamshed Cheema and Muhammad Latif Nazar said the government will complete its constitutional term and elections will be held in 2023. On the other hand, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, while talking to delegations led by PTI MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi and Haji Muhammad Ramzan at Governor House, said that those who are opposing electoral reforms are in fact supporters of rigging.

