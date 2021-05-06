ANL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
ASC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
ASL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.88%)
BOP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
BYCO 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
DGKC 110.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.47%)
EPCL 50.89 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.27%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FFL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (6.47%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.75%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.63%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.51%)
LOTCHEM 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.77%)
MLCF 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PAEL 31.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
PIBTL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.39%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.68%)
PPL 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.21%)
PRL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.02%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.77%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 38.59 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.29%)
TRG 163.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.12 (-3.04%)
UNITY 34.93 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.36%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,799 Increased By ▲ 39.91 (0.84%)
BR30 24,693 Increased By ▲ 286.81 (1.18%)
KSE100 44,944 Increased By ▲ 380.02 (0.85%)
KSE30 18,383 Increased By ▲ 122.64 (0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,429
11924hr
Pakistan Cases
841,636
411324hr
Sindh
287,643
Punjab
310,616
Balochistan
22,776
Islamabad
76,696
KPK
121,099
Anti-corona SOPs: CM directs commissioner Lahore to ensure strict compliance

Recorder Report 06 May 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed Commissioner Lahore Capt Muhammad Usman Yunis (R) to ensure strict compliance of anti-corona SOPs and no permission be granted to violate government instructions.

In a statement, the CM directed to constitute monitoring teams for Eid holidays while taking every step to overcome the corona pandemic. He also directed to further improve cleanliness arrangements by making joint efforts with LWMC. The cleanliness system should be reformed and a comprehensive beautification plan be devised by the administration and the PHA for the city, he continued. The CM disclosed that work will be started in Lahore on mega projects soon adding that work be accelerated to construct underground water tanks. Similarly, he said new parking plazas will also be constructed to overcome parking issues. The commissioner should take a lead in this regard, he recommended. “Every effort should be made to provide facilities to the inmates of shelter homes and suitable pieces of land should be identified for the establishment of new shelter homes in the city,” he said.

Moreover, the CM while talking to MNAs Ch Amer Sultan Cheema, Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, Agriculture Minister Syed Hasnain Jahanian Gardezi, Special Assistant Ameer Muhammad Khan, MPAs Ghazanfar Abbas Cheema, Muhammad Amer Anayat Shahani, Javed Kauser, Musarat Jamshed Cheema and Muhammad Latif Nazar said the government will complete its constitutional term and elections will be held in 2023. On the other hand, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, while talking to delegations led by PTI MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi and Haji Muhammad Ramzan at Governor House, said that those who are opposing electoral reforms are in fact supporters of rigging.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar Shelter Homes corona SOPs LWMC PHA Eid holidays Capt Muhammad Usman Yunis (R) water tanks

