Shamshad elected as first woman chairperson of PSX board

KARACHI: For the first time in the 73 years history of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), a woman chairperson has been elected on the board of directors. In the first meeting of the newly-elected PSX Board held Wednesday, former Governor of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Dr Shamshad Akhtar has been unanimously elected as the PSX Board Chairperson.

This is a momentous occasion for the women of Pakistan that for the first time in the history of the capital market of the country, a woman has been elected as the Board Chairperson.

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar needs no introduction as she is a veteran of the financial markets of Pakistan and has also held the honourable position of Governor, State Bank of Pakistan, in the past. She spearheaded the capital market development reforms during her tenure at the Asian Development Bank in 1990s and more recently worked with the industry on the Capital Market Roadmap in her capacity as the Caretaker Finance Minister.

On being elected as the Chairperson of the Board of Pakistan Stock Exchange, Dr. Akhtar commented, “After my long association with Pakistan’s capital market, it is a proud moment for me to represent the Pakistan Stock Exchange as its Chairperson and join the efforts of the SECP, the new Board and Management to take this institution to new heights. I look forward to our joint endeavors to further transform PSX as a premier institution so it can play a critical role in raising its market capitalization through deepening of debt and equity markets, broadening its investor and product base and service efficiently all its clients upholding high standards of governance.”

Upon completion of the term of the previous board, as part of the regulatory exercise earlier, seven (7) shareholder directors were elected at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) convened on April 19, 2021, upon the expiry of the term of the previous Board of Directors. These seven shareholder directors are Wang Baojun, Ahmed Chinoy, FU Hao, You Hang, Yu Huali, Nadeem Naqvi and Zubair Razzak Palwala. SECP cleared the elected shareholder directors in terms of applicable requirements.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) had announced the appointment of three (3) independent directors on its Board, subsequent to the approval by the SECP, on April 29, 2021. The names of the independent directors are Dr. Shamshad Akhtar (now elected as Chairperson of the Board), Javed Kureishi and Mohammad Salahuddin Manzoor.

The current size of the Board of Directors, as fixed by the previous Board at its meeting held in February 2021 pursuant to SECP’s pertinent directive, comprises of a total of eleven (11) members including seven (7) shareholder directors, three (3) independent directors and the CEO.

PSX’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Farrukh H Khan, welcomed the appointment of the first woman Chairperson of the Board and the new and returning directors. “We have an outstanding new board and I am confident that the newly appointed Board of Directors will lead and direct the Exchange to even greater heights of success, prosperity and progress for all stakeholders and Pakistan’s capital markets”, he said. “I am grateful to the cooperation extended by the SECP in this regard and for its approval of the PSX nominated directors,” he added.

“We are particularly excited and proud to have someone of the caliber of Dr. Akhtar, to be the Chairperson of PSX,” he said adding that Dr Akhtar’s understanding of capital markets and global experience will be invaluable in the development of capital markets and PSX. “The fact that she is the first woman to chair PSX adds to our pride and excitement in welcoming her.”

Farrukh H Khan also thanked the outgoing Board for their support and guidance. “The outgoing Board has been invaluable for me and the management team, during what has been an unusually challenging year. I believe that the outgoing Board can be proud of the achievements during its term. You are leaving behind a PSX that has strong foundations and is poised for future growth.”

The process of election, nomination and appointment of directors of PSX is specified under the Companies Act, 2017, the Securities Exchanges (Licensing and Operations) Regulations, 2016 (the Regulations) and the Articles of Association of PSX. The Regulations mandates the number of independent directors to be not less than one-third of the total directors of the Board. The Board has been constituted following compliance of all regulations applicable to listed companies. PSX being a self-listed securities exchange and frontline regulator of listed companies, has complied with all laws, rules and regulations to which it is subject.

