ANL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
ASC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
ASL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.88%)
BOP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
BYCO 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
DGKC 110.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.47%)
EPCL 50.89 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.27%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FFL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (6.47%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.75%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.63%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.51%)
LOTCHEM 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.77%)
MLCF 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PAEL 31.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
PIBTL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.39%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.68%)
PPL 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.21%)
PRL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.02%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.77%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 38.59 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.29%)
TRG 163.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.12 (-3.04%)
UNITY 34.93 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.36%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,799 Increased By ▲ 39.91 (0.84%)
BR30 24,693 Increased By ▲ 286.81 (1.18%)
KSE100 44,944 Increased By ▲ 380.02 (0.85%)
KSE30 18,383 Increased By ▲ 122.64 (0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,429
11924hr
Pakistan Cases
841,636
411324hr
Sindh
287,643
Punjab
310,616
Balochistan
22,776
Islamabad
76,696
KPK
121,099
Business Recorder Logo
May 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India to pump $6.7bn into virus fight as Biden sets vaccine target

AFP 06 May 2021

MUMBAI: India on Wednesday pledged billions of dollars to boost its flagging vaccine programme, as President Joe Biden said 70 percent of American adults should have had at least one coronavirus shot by July 4.

With vaccines among the main weapons in the fight against the pandemic, pharma giant Pfizer reported a huge jump in profits based on sales of its Covid-19 shot as a growing campaign called for patent waivers so poorer nations can get quicker access.

Among the leaders of that campaign is India, which reported nearly 3,800 new deaths Wednesday — a national record — and more than 380,000 fresh cases as it grapples with one of the world’s worst outbreaks.

“The devastating speed with which the virus affects different regions of the country has to be matched by swift and wide-ranging actions,” said Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das, as he announced $6.7 billion in cheap financing for vaccine makers, hospitals and other health firms.

Experts have warned that case numbers will keep rising until the end of May and could reach 500,000 new infections a day.

India’s underfunded health system has struggled to cope with this wave, with patients dying in hospital parking lots due to a lack of beds and medical oxygen.

The government expanded its massive vaccination programme to all adults last week, but many states are facing shortages.

While New Delhi and other major cities have imposed curfews and other restrictions, the government has resisted opposition calls for a nationwide lockdown as it tries to avoid the economic downturn that accompanied such restrictions last year.

Vaccine shortages are not an issue in the United States, however, where President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he wanted 70 percent of American adults to have received at least one shot by the July 4 Independence Day holiday.

Biden also said his administration was “ready to move immediately” if regulators authorise the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds.

But the plan to jab teens is controversial, with many experts questioning the wisdom of devoting limited vaccine supplies to a low-risk group instead of sharing it to target high-risk groups around the world.

The United States and other wealthy G7 nations are under growing pressure to help poorer nations, including by waiving intellectual property and patent rules for vaccines, at least temporarily.

President Biden said he had not made a decision on whether to support a waiver but that the United States was moving “as quickly as we can” to export doses.

Illustrating the value of such patents and intellectual property, pharma giant Pfizer on Tuesday sharply increased its 2021 profit projections, citing much higher Covid-19 vaccine sales.

The pandemic has claimed more than 3.2 million lives worldwide since it first emerged in late 2019, and the fight against Covid-19 has been complicated by the emergence of new variants as the virus circulates around the globe.

The British government said Wednesday it is spending 29.3 million pounds ($40.6 million) on new coronavirus vaccine laboratories at its secretive Porton Down research facility to “future-proof the country from the threat of new variants”.

In hard-hit Brazil, the government came under further pressure on Tuesday as a former health minister said President Jair Bolsonaro repeatedly ignored warnings that his Covid-19 response risked causing a collapse of the health system.

Coronavirus Pfizer vaccine third COVID wave

India to pump $6.7bn into virus fight as Biden sets vaccine target

Govt hints at taking over KE

Payment to 35 IPPs approved by ECC

Punjab to undergo complete lockdown from 8th

EU puts up guard to Chinese firms, cools on trade deal

China will be urged to fund liability from CPEC ‘dry powder’

Govt yet to comply with some commitments

4 FC soldiers martyred in Zhob cross-border attack

Taliban capture northern Afghan district

Missions asked to shun complacency: PM for greater expat facilitation

Pak-Saudi cooperation to have positive impact on regional peace: COAS

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.