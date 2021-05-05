ANL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
ASC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
ASL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.88%)
BOP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
BYCO 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
DGKC 110.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.47%)
EPCL 50.89 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.27%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FFL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (6.47%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.75%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.63%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.51%)
LOTCHEM 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.77%)
MLCF 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PAEL 31.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
PIBTL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.39%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.68%)
PPL 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.21%)
PRL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.02%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.77%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 38.59 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.29%)
TRG 163.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.12 (-3.04%)
UNITY 34.93 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.36%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,799 Increased By ▲ 39.91 (0.84%)
BR30 24,693 Increased By ▲ 286.81 (1.18%)
KSE100 44,944 Increased By ▲ 380.02 (0.85%)
KSE30 18,383 Increased By ▲ 122.64 (0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,429
11924hr
Pakistan Cases
841,636
411324hr
Sindh
287,643
Punjab
310,616
Balochistan
22,776
Islamabad
76,696
KPK
121,099
Business Recorder Logo
May 05, 2021
Sports

Late Bassogog penalty earns Shenhua draw in Shanghai derby

  • The pair had won their opening two games of the season and Port, champions in 2018, took the lead after 63 minutes when Aaron Mooy strode unopposed through the Shenhua midfield before unleashing an unstoppable shot into the top corner.
  • Shenhua and Port are level on seven points at the top of the standings in Suzhou-based Group B with Hebei FC, who beat Tianjin Tigers 1-0 earlier in the day.
Reuters 05 May 2021

HONG KONG: Christian Bassogog's stoppage-time penalty earned Shanghai Shenhua a 1-1 draw with cross-city rivals Shanghai Port on Wednesday as both sides dropped points for the first time in the new Chinese Super League campaign.

The pair had won their opening two games of the season and Port, champions in 2018, took the lead after 63 minutes when Aaron Mooy strode unopposed through the Shenhua midfield before unleashing an unstoppable shot into the top corner.

Port were reduced to 10 men for the final five minutes when Mirahmetjan Muzepper was sent off and, in added time, a foul on Giovanni Moreno gave Bassogog the opportunity to score the equalising penalty.

Shenhua and Port are level on seven points at the top of the standings in Suzhou-based Group B with Hebei FC, who beat Tianjin Tigers 1-0 earlier in the day.

Games in the early rounds of the Chinese Super League season are being played in centralised hubs in Guangzhou and Suzhou to limit travel around the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Slaven Bilic picked up his first win as Beijing Guoan coach at the third attempt when two goals in two minutes from Zhang Xizhe earned the former West Bromich Albion manager's side a 2-0 win over Dalian Pro.

The victory was soured for Beijing, however, by an injury to key midfielder Jonathan Viera, who was taken to hospital after falling awkwardly and twisting his knee.

Viera has sustained damage to his medial collateral ligament and knee cap and will be sidelined indefinitely.

Beijing moved up to fifth in the Group B standings, two points behind fourth-placed Changchun Yatai who drew 0-0 with Wuhan FC.

