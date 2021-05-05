Late Bassogog penalty earns Shenhua draw in Shanghai derby

HONG KONG: Christian Bassogog's stoppage-time penalty earned Shanghai Shenhua a 1-1 draw with cross-city rivals Shanghai Port on Wednesday as both sides dropped points for the first time in the new Chinese Super League campaign.

The pair had won their opening two games of the season and Port, champions in 2018, took the lead after 63 minutes when Aaron Mooy strode unopposed through the Shenhua midfield before unleashing an unstoppable shot into the top corner.

Port were reduced to 10 men for the final five minutes when Mirahmetjan Muzepper was sent off and, in added time, a foul on Giovanni Moreno gave Bassogog the opportunity to score the equalising penalty.

Shenhua and Port are level on seven points at the top of the standings in Suzhou-based Group B with Hebei FC, who beat Tianjin Tigers 1-0 earlier in the day.

Games in the early rounds of the Chinese Super League season are being played in centralised hubs in Guangzhou and Suzhou to limit travel around the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Slaven Bilic picked up his first win as Beijing Guoan coach at the third attempt when two goals in two minutes from Zhang Xizhe earned the former West Bromich Albion manager's side a 2-0 win over Dalian Pro.

The victory was soured for Beijing, however, by an injury to key midfielder Jonathan Viera, who was taken to hospital after falling awkwardly and twisting his knee.

Viera has sustained damage to his medial collateral ligament and knee cap and will be sidelined indefinitely.

Beijing moved up to fifth in the Group B standings, two points behind fourth-placed Changchun Yatai who drew 0-0 with Wuhan FC.