ANL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
ASC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
ASL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.88%)
BOP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
BYCO 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
DGKC 110.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.47%)
EPCL 50.89 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.27%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FFL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (6.47%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.75%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.63%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.51%)
LOTCHEM 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.77%)
MLCF 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PAEL 31.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
PIBTL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.39%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.68%)
PPL 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.21%)
PRL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.02%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.77%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 38.59 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.29%)
TRG 163.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.12 (-3.04%)
UNITY 34.93 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.36%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,799 Increased By ▲ 39.91 (0.84%)
BR30 24,693 Increased By ▲ 286.81 (1.18%)
KSE100 44,944 Increased By ▲ 380.02 (0.85%)
KSE30 18,383 Increased By ▲ 122.64 (0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,429
11924hr
Pakistan Cases
841,636
411324hr
Sindh
287,643
Punjab
310,616
Balochistan
22,776
Islamabad
76,696
KPK
121,099
Business Recorder Logo
May 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sugar supply balance heading to surplus despite fall in Brazil, says Datagro

  • The market will still have a surplus even though production in Brazil is expected to drop to 36.3 million tonnes from 38.5 million tonnes in 2020/21 as the country faces lack of rains.
  • Nastari said during a presentation on Wednesday that he expected India to produce about 30 million tonnes in 2021/22 following the previous season's excellent crop which is seen at 31.2 million tonnes.
Reuters 05 May 2021

NEW YORK: The global sugar supply balance is projected to swing from a deficit of 1.51 million tonnes in the 2020/21 season (Oct-Sept) to a surplus of 2.74 million tonnes in 2021/22, sugar and ethanol consultancy Datagro said on Wednesday.

Datagro's chief analyst Plinio Nastari said a production recovery in Thailand, another good crop in India and higher yields in Europe, despite frosts in France, were the main factors behind the swing from a deficit to a surplus.

The market will still have a surplus even though production in Brazil is expected to drop to 36.3 million tonnes from 38.5 million tonnes in 2020/21 as the country faces lack of rains.

Nastari said during a presentation on Wednesday that he expected India to produce about 30 million tonnes in 2021/22 following the previous season's excellent crop which is seen at 31.2 million tonnes.

Thailand's sugar cane crop is seen rising to 85 million tonnes from 66 million, which is expected to boost the country's sugar exports to 5.8 million tonnes from 3.9 million tonnes.

Datagro expects Russia's sugar production to rise 18.5% to 6.1 million tonnes in 2021/22.

But the consultancy expects a volatile market despite the balanced supply and demand outlook, due to developments in Brazil where the sugar season got off to a very slow start.

"We have to wait for coming weeks to have more clarity on how cane crushing will progress in the center-south," said Bruno Wanderley, another Datagro analyst taking part in the presentation.

Brazilian sugar Consultancy Datagro Global sugar supply global sugar

Sugar supply balance heading to surplus despite fall in Brazil, says Datagro

Four FC personnel martyred, six injured in cross-border attack in Zhob

SC directs govt to fix price of oxygen cylinders in two days

Pakistan administers more than 0.2 million COVID-19 shots in one day, setting a new record

G7 talks vaccines after pleas to help poor

Pfizer expands production as quarterly earnings surge to $3.5 billion

Taliban could undo Afghan women's advances: US report

US interest rates may have to rise if economy heats up: Yellen

Voting begins for PP-84 by-poll in Khushab

Govt sharpens focus on agri sector

AGP asks FBR to revise duty drawback rates

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters