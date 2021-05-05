ANL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
ASC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
ASL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
AVN 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.88%)
BOP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
BYCO 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
DGKC 110.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.47%)
EPCL 50.89 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.27%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FFL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (6.47%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.75%)
KAPCO 39.39 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.63%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.51%)
LOTCHEM 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.77%)
MLCF 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PAEL 31.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
PIBTL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.39%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.68%)
PPL 83.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.21%)
PRL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.02%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.77%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 38.59 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.29%)
TRG 163.22 Decreased By ▼ -5.12 (-3.04%)
UNITY 34.93 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.36%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,799 Increased By ▲ 39.91 (0.84%)
BR30 24,693 Increased By ▲ 286.81 (1.18%)
KSE100 44,944 Increased By ▲ 380.02 (0.85%)
KSE30 18,383 Increased By ▲ 122.64 (0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,429
11924hr
Pakistan Cases
841,636
411324hr
Sindh
287,643
Punjab
310,616
Balochistan
22,776
Islamabad
76,696
KPK
121,099
Business Recorder Logo
May 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

A Women's Club World Cup ‘coming soon’ says FIFA's Infantino

  • "My dream is also to see the birth of the very first Women's Club World Cup. It's coming very soon. And it will really revolutionize women's football," he said.
  • The US women's national team are the current world champions and the dominant force in the game. However, top European men's clubs have invested heavily in their women's sides in recent years.
Reuters 05 May 2021

MANCHESTER: FIFA president Gianni Infantino says a new Women's Club World Cup is being planned as part of a plan to "revolutionise" the female game.

In an interview with French sports newspaper L'Equipe, Infantino said he was looking forward to the first edition of the already agreed new 24-team men's Club World Cup but said a women's version was in the pipeline too.

"My dream is also to see the birth of the very first Women's Club World Cup. It's coming very soon. And it will really revolutionize women's football," he said.

Such a tournament would allow for the top European teams from UEFA's Women's Champions League to face off with clubs from the United States' National Women's Soccer League as well as sides from countries where the women's game is still developing.

The US women's national team are the current world champions and the dominant force in the game. However, top European men's clubs have invested heavily in their women's sides in recent years.

Infantino has previously floated the idea of the Women's World Cup, for national sides, being played every two years rather than the current four year cycle.

The Club World Cup is being expanded from a relatively low-key tournament involving seven teams, including just one from Europe, to a 24-team event including eight sides from Europe which FIFA hopes will be a major revenue generator, similar to the World Cup itself.

The first version of the new tournament was due to be held in China in June and July this year but was postponed after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 European Championship to be delayed by 12 months.

FIFA's current position is that the Club World Cup is an event to be held every four years, but previously there has been talk of it being an annual one.

"What I'm sure is that this new competition will eventually become the best club event in the world, and help develop football on all continents. It will offer a real possibility for clubs from all regions to reach the highest level while giving the big clubs, especially European ones, a unique playing field in which to compete," he said.

MATCH CALENDAR REVIEW

Infantino rejected the idea that another tournament would be too much for the game, given already busy schedules and said that FIFA would distribute all the revenues from the tournament.

Asked about the fall-out from the recent Super League proposal, Infantino said it was time to move on from talk of conflicts and to focus on the game's financial problems and FIFA's review of the international match calendar.

"Let's seriously discuss the introduction of salary caps, caps on transfer fees, or caps on commissions paid to agents. There must be total transparency on these subjects," he said.

"Let's also discuss a limitation on the number of players per team, as well as the obligation to have a certain number of locally trained players or the maximum number of matches that the best can play per season.

"Let us also agree on a minimum rest period. These measures would promote the economic stability of the system but also the competitive equilibrium. Finally, let's discuss the international calendar and the format of the competitions. Less quantity and more quality should be our motto."

Gianni Infantino FIFA President Women's Club World Cup UEFA's Women's Champions League

A Women's Club World Cup ‘coming soon’ says FIFA's Infantino

Four FC personnel martyred, six injured in cross-border attack in Zhob

SC directs govt to fix price of oxygen cylinders in two days

Pakistan administers more than 0.2 million COVID-19 shots in one day, setting a new record

G7 talks vaccines after pleas to help poor

Pfizer expands production as quarterly earnings surge to $3.5 billion

Taliban could undo Afghan women's advances: US report

US interest rates may have to rise if economy heats up: Yellen

Voting begins for PP-84 by-poll in Khushab

Govt sharpens focus on agri sector

AGP asks FBR to revise duty drawback rates

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters