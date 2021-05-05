ANL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
LHC suspends operation of notification for dismissal of 123 deputy accounts officers

  • He pleaded with the court to set aside the dismissal orders and suspend the same till the final decision of the petition.
APP 05 May 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court ( LHC) on Wednesday suspended operation of a notification for dismissal of 123 deputy accounts officers (grade-16) of provincial finance department.

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan passed the interim orders on a petition filed by Rida Hassan and others challenging their dismissal from service and also sought reply from Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), finance authorities and others.

Advocate Abid Saqi on behalf of petitioners argued before the court that finance authorities had removed his clients, alongwith others, from service on the pretext of PPSC paper leak scandal, whereas they were appointed in 2020 and their appointment was made before the scandal.

He pleaded with the court to set aside the dismissal orders and suspend the same till the final decision of the petition.

The court, after hearing initial arguments, suspended operation of the dismissal notification and sought reply from respondents, while adjourning further hearing.

LHC

