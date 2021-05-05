ANL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
Pakistan

COVID-19 claims 4 more patients, infects 1038 others

APP 05 May 2021

KARACHI: As many as 4 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,691 and 1038 new cases emerged when 16,023 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

He added that 4 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,691 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 16,023 samples were tested which detected 1038 cases that constituted 6.4 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 3,711,543 tests have been conducted against which 288,680 cases were diagnosed, of them 92.4 percent or 266,719 patients have recovered, including 331 overnight.

The CM said that currently 17,270 patients were under treatment, of them 16,627 were in home isolation and 643 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 616 patients was stated to be critical, including 55 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1038 new cases, 526 have been detected from Karachi, including 275 from East, 108 South, 84 Central, 27 Malir, 20 West and 12 Korangi.

Hyderabad has 181, Sujawal 70, Shaheed Benazirabad 38, Tando Muhammad Khan 36, Tando Allahyar 26, Badin 21, Kamber 20, Larkana 17, Sukkur 16, Ghotki 14, Umerkot 13, Mirpurkhas 12, Jacobabad 4, Khairpur and Sanghar 3 each, Dadu and Shikarpur 2 each, Jamshoro, Matiari, Nausheroferoze and Kashmore 1 each.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

