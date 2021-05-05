ANL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
Pakistan

Court testifies witness in reference against Zardari

  • The court granted one-day exemption from appearance to Asif Ali Zardari and Omni Group’s Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed.
APP 05 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday testified a prosecution witness in Park Lane reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference connected with fake bank accounts filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The court granted one-day exemption from appearance to Asif Ali Zardari and Omni Group’s Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed.

At the outset of hearing, prosecution witness Nabeel Zahoor, a vice president of National Bank of Pakistan, appeared before the court and recorded his statement before judge. The court also ordered to make the documents produced by the witness as case record.

After this, hearing of the case was adjourned till May 19.

It may be mentioned here that the NAB had alleged former president Asif Zardari for misusing his powers as president to grant loan against unnamed Park Lane Company Parthenon and caused a loss of over Rs 4 billions to the NBP. The reference had also named Omni Group’s head Khawaja Anwar Majeed as accused in the case.

NAB Asif Ali Zardari accountability court

Court testifies witness in reference against Zardari

