World
Biden says hopes to meet Putin during June trip to Europe
- "That is my hope and expectation. We're working on it," Biden told reporters after a speech about the US response to the coronavirus.
05 May 2021
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he would like to hold his proposed summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his June trip to Europe.
"That is my hope and expectation. We're working on it," Biden told reporters after a speech about the US response to the coronavirus.
Biden plans to attend a Group of Seven summit in Cornwall, England, set for June 11-13, and then fly to Brussels to meet European Union leaders and attend a June 14 NATO summit.
US officials have been working with Russian counterparts on setting up a Biden-Putin summit in a third country during what will be Biden's first overseas trip as president.
But whether an agreement will be reached remains to be seen.
