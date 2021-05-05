Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,802

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a resistance at $1,802 per ounce. A break could lead to a gain to $1,816.

The metal failed again to break this resistance. The failure could be due to the completion of a five-wave cycle from $1,755.81.

These waves make a part of a bigger wave C, which may at least travel to $1,830.

The steep correction against this wave could have completed around a support at $1,773.

A break above $1,784 could be the first signal that the wave c has resumed. A break below $1,733 could open the way towards $1,756-$1,764 range.

On the daily chart, the current correction is expected to be much shallower than the one from the April 22 high of $1,797.67.

These corrections are due to a resistance at $1,799, a break above could lead to a gain into $1,828-$1,875 range.

