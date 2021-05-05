Pakistan administers more than 0.2 million COVID-19 shots in one day, setting a new record

Pakistan vaccinated over 200,000 people against the novel coronavirus during the last 24 hours, which is the highest number of people inoculated in a day in the country.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Wednesday shared that for the first time, more than 0.2 million were vaccinated. He further said that there has also been an increase in the registration for the coronavirus vaccine. So far more than 5 million people have registered for the vaccine, Umar added.

He urged everyone aged above 40 to register themselves for the coronavirus vaccination. Pakistan has opened registration for people aged above 40 years and has allowed walk-in vaccination facility for citizens over 50 years of age. The country plans to open registration for all citizens after Eid.

According to the official data provided by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 4113 new cases and 119 deaths were reported during the past 24 hours. The positivity ratio in Pakistan stands at 9.17% whereas the number of active cases is 84,480.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Pakistan, 310616 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 287643 in Sindh, 121099 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 22776, in Balochistan, 76696 in Islamabad, 17,397 in Azad Kashmir, and 5341 in Gilgit-Baltistan.