ANL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.35%)
ASC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
ASL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.67%)
AVN 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.64%)
BOP 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.92%)
BYCO 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
DGKC 111.51 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (1.67%)
EPCL 51.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.49%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 25.87 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
FFL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
HASCOL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
HUBC 78.46 Increased By ▲ 4.26 (5.74%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
JSCL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.63%)
KAPCO 39.17 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.05%)
KEL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.23%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
MLCF 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
PAEL 31.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.39%)
PIBTL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.82%)
POWER 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.31%)
PPL 83.48 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.43%)
PRL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.15%)
PTC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.21%)
SILK 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.92%)
SNGP 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.79%)
TRG 165.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-1.68%)
UNITY 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.29%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.03%)
BR100 4,796 Increased By ▲ 37.14 (0.78%)
BR30 24,746 Increased By ▲ 339.99 (1.39%)
KSE100 44,960 Increased By ▲ 396.63 (0.89%)
KSE30 18,422 Increased By ▲ 161.94 (0.89%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,429
11924hr
Pakistan Cases
841,636
411324hr
Sindh
287,643
Punjab
310,616
Balochistan
22,776
Islamabad
76,696
KPK
121,099
Business Recorder Logo
May 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

NA-249: ECP orders vote recount

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Updated 05 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday entertained the petition of Miftah Ismail from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and ordered a vote recount in the National Assembly’s entire constituency NA-249 Karachi West II — at all the 276 polling stations tomorrow (Thursday). A four-member ECP bench led by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja heard the petition.

At the hearing, PML-N candidate’s counsel Advocate Salman Akram Raja argued that the signatures of the presiding officers appointed at 167 polling stations were missing on Form-45.

He said another application would be moved on behalf of the petitioner for re-polling in NA-249 if he is not satisfied with the results of vote recount.

Advocate Latif Khosa, the counsel of Abdul Qadir Mandokhel from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), opposed re-polling. “If there was any irregularity involving polling at NA-249, it should be identified— Mere allegations would not work,” he said.

The representatives of the by-poll contestants from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) also appeared before the ECP bench and demanded re-polling in NA-249.

After hearing all the sides, the ECP ordered vote recount in NA-249 on May 6, Thursday (tomorrow) that would start at 9 am.

ECP is faced with enormous criticism from political and public circles for deciding to hold NA-249 by-election (held April 29) on a working day and that too in Ramazan amidst alarming spread of coronavirus.

Serious questions have been raised regarding transparency of the by-polls due to unusual delay in the compilation and transmission of election results.

On Friday, the ECP issued official poll results on Form 47. But, after the political parties rejected these results, the electoral body decided to ‘withhold’ the results that were already declared by it.

According to the results issued by ECP on Form 47 on Friday, PPP’s Mandokhel bagged 16,156 votes followed by PML-N’s Miftah with 15,473 votes and TLP’s Nazeer Ahmed with 11,125 votes. Mustafa Kamal of PSP secured 9,227 votes followed by PTI’s Amjad Afridi who ended up with 8,922 votes placing him on the fifth spot in terms of the votes received. Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P’s) Hafiz Mursaleen got 7,511 votes.

A total of 29 candidates including 18 independents contested the by-poll.

According to ECP, out of 339,591 votes in NA-249 including 201,656 male and 137,935 female voters, the total number of votes cast was 73,471 including 50,259 male and 23,212 female voters. The voters’ turnout was 21.64 per cent. As many as 731 votes were rejected.

The defeat in NA-249 by-poll did not go down well with PML-N that was claiming victory overnight and its workers were in celebration mode over Miftah’s presumed ‘victory’ in the by-poll held earlier on Thursday.

The PML-N claimed that elections were ‘suddenly’ rigged to favour the PPP candidate. Other political parties including PTI also alleged massive rigging in the by-election and demanded a re-poll.

Meanwhile, PML-N welcomed ECP decision on NA-249 vote recount. “Happy to learn that PML-N’s demand for a vote recount in NA-249 has been accepted. The narrow difference in votes of the top contestants necessitated this in the interest of transparency. Credibility of vote is a sure foundation of democracy,” PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif tweeted.

However, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari did not seem very pleased with the verdict. “PPP welcomes new precedent set by allowing constituency wide recount without specific complaints. Many seats from 2018 fall within 5 percent threshold and candidates have not been given this chance. Once ECP order is out PPP will consider going to ECP for recounts in all such seats,” he tweeted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus Karachi PPP ECP Sultan Raja PMLN PSP Miftah Ismail Ramazan TLP NA 249 Abdul Qadir Mandokhel recount of votes

NA-249: ECP orders vote recount

G7 talks vaccines after pleas to help poor

Pfizer expands production as quarterly earnings surge to $3.5 billion

Taliban could undo Afghan women's advances: US report

US interest rates may have to rise if economy heats up: Yellen

Voting begins for PP-84 by-poll in Khushab

Govt sharpens focus on agri sector

AGP asks FBR to revise duty drawback rates

Oxygen gas, cylinders: Ministry seeks waiver of taxes, duties for another 6 months

Tarin interacts with provinces ahead of budget

Power bills for May, June 2021: Govt to recover FCA

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.