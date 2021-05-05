Governor announces 'Martyr's Welfare Fund'

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has announced a "Martyr's Welfare Fund" in collaboration with welfare organizations for the martyrs of Rescue 1122 apart from other initiatives including a special wall to pay tribute to the martyrs.

He was speaking at a function held to mark the 'World Firefighters Day' on Tuesday. Awards were also given to the rescue personnel who showed excellent performance and Fateha was offered for the martyrs.

The governor said that he is pleased to have played a role in the establishment of Rescue 1122, and he will continue to put in efforts for the betterment and strengthening of this institution. He said that all of us have a responsibility to support the families of the martyrs.

