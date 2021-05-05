ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
ASC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.21%)
ASL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.6%)
AVN 84.44 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.29%)
BOP 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
DGKC 109.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.62%)
EPCL 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.52%)
FCCL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
FFBL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.53%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
HASCOL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.03%)
HUBC 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5%)
JSCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
KAPCO 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
KEL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
MLCF 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.08%)
PAEL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.3%)
PIBTL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
POWER 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.99%)
PPL 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PRL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.32%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.24%)
SNGP 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.06%)
TRG 168.34 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (7.92%)
UNITY 34.46 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (6.69%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (8.76%)
BR100 4,759 Increased By ▲ 74.51 (1.59%)
BR30 24,406 Increased By ▲ 605.37 (2.54%)
KSE100 44,564 Increased By ▲ 487.39 (1.11%)
KSE30 18,260 Increased By ▲ 233.07 (1.29%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,310
16124hr
Pakistan Cases
837,523
337724hr
Sindh
286,521
Punjab
308,529
Balochistan
22,664
Islamabad
76,492
KPK
120,590
PFMA urges govt to reconsider Eid holidays decision

Recorder Report 05 May 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Footwear Manufacturing Association (PFMA) has asked the government to reconsider its decision of announcing 10 days holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr effective from 8th May, 2021 onward, which would ultimately be a complete shutdown for footwear industry, which is still in survival plight due to Covid-19.

The association’s chairman Imran Malik said the current COVID-19 situation has already brought Industry production to halt and this long break will further aggravate the situation to complete export order and procure Raw material due to closer of banks. “Our exporters faced great difficulties during lockdown last year because they could not timely comply with their export orders, he said.

Meanwhile, Chainstore Association of Pakistan (CAP), as the representative trade body for the organized retail sector, has urged the federal government for relaxing the Eid shopping till May 12 so that the financial crisis of the domestic trade could be averted.

Further, extending the Eid shopping will enable the retail sector to contribute around Rs 40 to 50 billion of taxes to the national kitty in tune of income, sales and other taxes.

The federal government has already announced the “stay home stay safe” restrictions including longest ever Eid holidays starting from May 8 on the pretext to break ongoing third wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

