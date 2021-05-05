Ivory Coast cotton exports slide

ABIDJAN: Ivory Coast exported 83,776 tonnes of cotton from January to March, down more than 1% over the same period last year, provisional port data showed on Tuesday.

The main port of Abidjan is also the primary point of export for cotton produced in Ivory Coast’s landlocked neighbours Mali and Burkina Faso.

Ivory Coast exported 5,756 tonnes coffee beans from January to March, down about 63% from the same period last year, provisional port data showed on Tuesday.