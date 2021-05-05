KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Escorts Investments 31.03.2021 - (57.496) (0.42) - - Bank Limited Nine Month Askari General - - - - 25.05.2021 19.05.2021 (*) to Insurance Co. Ltd. 11.30.a.m. 25.05.2021 EOGM (FATIMASC) - - - - - 18.05.2021 to Fatima Fertilizer 28.05.2021 Company Limited ===============================================================================================================

Indication: Revised dates of book closure dates entitlement of 27.5% Dividend already announced by the Company.

