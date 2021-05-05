Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
05 May 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Escorts Investments 31.03.2021 - (57.496) (0.42) - -
Bank Limited Nine Month
Askari General - - - - 25.05.2021 19.05.2021 (*) to
Insurance Co. Ltd. 11.30.a.m. 25.05.2021
EOGM
(FATIMASC) - - - - - 18.05.2021 to
Fatima Fertilizer 28.05.2021
Company Limited
===============================================================================================================
Indication: Revised dates of book closure dates entitlement of 27.5% Dividend already announced by the Company.
