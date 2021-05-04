ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
ASC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.21%)
ASL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.6%)
AVN 84.44 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.29%)
BOP 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
DGKC 109.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.62%)
EPCL 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.52%)
FCCL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
FFBL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.53%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
HASCOL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.03%)
HUBC 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5%)
JSCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
KAPCO 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
KEL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
MLCF 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.08%)
PAEL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.3%)
PIBTL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
POWER 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.99%)
PPL 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PRL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.32%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.24%)
SNGP 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.06%)
TRG 168.34 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (7.92%)
UNITY 34.46 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (6.69%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (8.76%)
BR100 4,759 Increased By ▲ 74.51 (1.59%)
BR30 24,406 Increased By ▲ 605.37 (2.54%)
KSE100 44,564 Increased By ▲ 487.39 (1.11%)
KSE30 18,260 Increased By ▲ 233.07 (1.29%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,310
16124hr
Pakistan Cases
837,523
337724hr
Sindh
286,521
Punjab
308,529
Balochistan
22,664
Islamabad
76,492
KPK
120,590
Business Recorder Logo
May 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

MG car prices likely to go up after increased customs duty

  • Morris Garage (MG) Motors had created a lot of hype in the Pakistani auto market with its affordable cars.
  • However, the prices of its cars are likely to go up significantly after a rough patch with FBR.
Syed Ahmed 04 May 2021

Morris Garage (MG) Motors has created a lot of hype in the Pakistani auto market with its affordable cars. However, the auto manufacturer seems to have hit a rough patch.

Recently there were reports of unhappy customers at one of MG’s flagship dealerships in Lahore. Now, there is an issue of recoverable customs duty payments. These payments were imposed by the Federal Bureau of Revenue following an investigation. This development is assumed to foreshadow a price hike in MG cars, currently known for their very affordable price tags.

When the issue was picked up by FBR back in February 2021, MG Pakistan head Javed Afridi called the bad buzz rumors by market competition to slash MG Motors for providing better vehicles at better prices.

“As new entrants bring in exciting new models at far lower prices, instead of competition, we expect maligning campaigns and baseless rumors, … We invite everyone to join in a fair competition to serve Pakistani consumers with a bigger and better variety of vehicles at lower prices,” he tweeted.

The MG Pakistan Chief also said Pakistani automobile consumers have been exploited by “cartels” for a long.

However, the reason a price hike is expected is the new customs duty. As per details, the JW SEZ (Pvt.) Ltd. was audited again by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) over the allegations of under-invoicing on 747 SUVs imported from China through SAIC Motor.

As per the findings of the initial audit process, JW SEZ (Pvt.) Ltd. had brought in 747 MG CBUs between November 2020 and February 2021. The initial consignment had declared the unit price of MG HS to be $14,000, whereas those of the MG ZS and the MG ZS EV were $9000 and $22,000 respectively. However, the unit price of MG HS CBU was found to be $ 11,632, and that of the MG ZS base variant was $ 9,245.

Subsequently, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has reportedly bumped up the assessable customs value of the MG SUVs by 14.5 percent over the weekend by means of a ‘Fall Back Method’ as provided under Section 25(9) of the Customs Act, 1969. After the hike, the customs value of the vehicles has gone from $11,632 per unit to $13,314 per unit.

The development may force MG Pakistan to increase prices for those vehicles not yet delivered from this pool, especially to the customers who placed their order on partial payments.

Any more vehicles currently in transit or on port awaiting clearance will automatically be accessed as per the new customs value of $13,314. Although there has not been any official statement in this regard the bump in customs value can result in an increase in the sticker price.

It is pertinent to mention that MG Motors Pakistan has closed the booking of MG HS on 19th March. Though there are some MG dealers that are still taking bookings with no delivery time insight resulting in over bookings.

FBR MG 5 customs duty MG Cars MG3 price MG car prices under invoicing

MG car prices likely to go up after increased customs duty

COVID-19: Pakistan’s national average SOP compliance doubles from 34% on 25th April to 68% on 3rd May after military’s deployment, other measures

Muslim nations should work collectively to counter rising wave of Islamophobia, PM Khan tells OIC

Pakistan reports less than 4000 COVID-19 cases since April 5

Revered Italian priest dies of COVID-19 in Lahore, having served Pakistan for 6 decades

India Covid cases soar past 20 million: official data

G7 pushes solidarity to tackle global threats

Economic downturn fueling Argentine crypto craze

Armed person shot trying to enter CIA headquarters

Global partnership need of the hour to defeat COVID pandemic, says Akram

Pentagon downplays newest Afghanistan clashes

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters