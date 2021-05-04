ANL 33.64 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.76%)
ASC 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.21%)
ASL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.6%)
AVN 84.44 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.29%)
BOP 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
DGKC 109.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.62%)
EPCL 50.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.52%)
FCCL 22.78 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.42%)
FFBL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.53%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
HASCOL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.03%)
HUBC 74.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5%)
JSCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
KAPCO 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
KEL 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.84%)
LOTCHEM 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
MLCF 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.08%)
PAEL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.3%)
PIBTL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
POWER 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.99%)
PPL 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PRL 22.54 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.32%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.24%)
SNGP 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.06%)
TRG 168.34 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (7.92%)
UNITY 34.46 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (6.69%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (8.76%)
BR100 4,759 Increased By ▲ 74.51 (1.59%)
BR30 24,406 Increased By ▲ 605.37 (2.54%)
KSE100 44,564 Increased By ▲ 487.39 (1.11%)
KSE30 18,260 Increased By ▲ 233.07 (1.29%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,310
16124hr
Pakistan Cases
837,523
337724hr
Sindh
286,521
Punjab
308,529
Balochistan
22,664
Islamabad
76,492
KPK
120,590
TSX edges higher on energy boost

  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 3.15 points, or 0.02%, at 19,216.31.
  • The energy sector climbed 0.7% as US crude prices were up 1.7% a barrel, while Brent crude added 1.7%.
Reuters 04 May 2021

Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, helped by energy stocks as crude prices gained on optimism over fuel demand, although data showing the country's C$1.1 billion trade deficit in March capped gains.

At 9:39 a.m. ET (13:39 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 3.15 points, or 0.02%, at 19,216.31.

Oil prices rose after more US states eased lockdowns and the European Union sought to attract travellers.

Canada's trade balance shifted back to a deficit in March following two consecutive months of surplus, as imports jumped significantly while exports edged up slightly, Statistics Canada said.

The energy sector climbed 0.7% as US crude prices were up 1.7% a barrel, while Brent crude added 1.7%.

The financials sector remained unchanged, while the industrials sector fell 0.2%.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6% as gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,788.2 an ounce.

On the TSX, 92 issues were higher, while 128 issues declined for a 1.39-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 16.17 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Gibson Energy and Colliers International Group Inc, rising 5.3% and 5.0% respectively after strong quarterly results.

Ballard Power Systems Inc fell 16.7%, the most on the TSX, after dull quarterly results.

The second biggest decliner was Bausch Health Co, down 7.6% after reporting a quarterly loss.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Uex Corp , Nevada Copper and Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc .

The TSX posted 15 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 48 new 52-week highs and 7 new lows, with total volume of 39.04 million shares.

TSX edges higher on energy boost

