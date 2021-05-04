TSX edges higher on energy boost

Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, helped by energy stocks as crude prices gained on optimism over fuel demand, although data showing the country's C$1.1 billion trade deficit in March capped gains.

At 9:39 a.m. ET (13:39 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 3.15 points, or 0.02%, at 19,216.31.

Oil prices rose after more US states eased lockdowns and the European Union sought to attract travellers.

Canada's trade balance shifted back to a deficit in March following two consecutive months of surplus, as imports jumped significantly while exports edged up slightly, Statistics Canada said.

The energy sector climbed 0.7% as US crude prices were up 1.7% a barrel, while Brent crude added 1.7%.

The financials sector remained unchanged, while the industrials sector fell 0.2%.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6% as gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,788.2 an ounce.

On the TSX, 92 issues were higher, while 128 issues declined for a 1.39-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 16.17 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Gibson Energy and Colliers International Group Inc, rising 5.3% and 5.0% respectively after strong quarterly results.

Ballard Power Systems Inc fell 16.7%, the most on the TSX, after dull quarterly results.

The second biggest decliner was Bausch Health Co, down 7.6% after reporting a quarterly loss.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Uex Corp , Nevada Copper and Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc .

The TSX posted 15 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were 48 new 52-week highs and 7 new lows, with total volume of 39.04 million shares.