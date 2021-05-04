Markets
Hong Kong shares rise at open
- The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.28 percent, or 80.61 points, to 28,438.15.
04 May 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Tuesday morning following two days of steep losses, with trading activity limited owing to a holiday in mainland Chinese markets.
The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.28 percent, or 80.61 points, to 28,438.15.
Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a holiday.
Muslim nations should work collectively to counter rising wave of Islamophobia, PM Khan tells OIC
Hong Kong shares rise at open
Pakistan reports less than 4000 COVID-19 cases since April 5
India Covid cases soar past 20 million: official data
G7 pushes solidarity to tackle global threats
Economic downturn fueling Argentine crypto craze
Armed person shot trying to enter CIA headquarters
Global partnership need of the hour to defeat COVID pandemic, says Akram
Pentagon downplays newest Afghanistan clashes
Biden to allow up to 62,500 refugees into US after criticism
Higher growth now govt’s main objective: Tarin
Eid holidays announced
Read more stories
Comments