Non-bailable arrest warrants of co-accused in LNG case: NAB again fails to submit report before AC

Recorder Report 04 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), on Monday again failed to submit a report before the Accountability Court regarding issuance of non-bailable arrest warrants of the co-accused staying abroad in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) corruption case.

The Accountability Court-II judge, Muhammad Azam Khan, while hearing the LNG case against against the former Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and others, adjourned hearing of the case till May 20 following the request of the Nation Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Usman Masood Mirza, to grant them time for submission of the report regarding issuance of non-bailable arrest warrants of the two co-accused including the Managing Director M/s QED Consultants UK, Phillip Nutman, and the chief executive officer of Maverick Advisory Sana Sadiq from the case.

At the start of the hearing, the NAB prosecutor, Usman Masood Mirza, requested the court to grant more time for submission of report regarding issuance of non-baliable arrest warrants of the co-accused staying abroad.

The other accused in the case includes former premier Abbasi, his son, Abdul Khaqan Abbasi, former finance minister Miftah Ismail, ex-managing director (MD) Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Sheikh Imranul Haque, Agha Jan Akhtar, former chairman Port Qasim Authority (PQA), and Saeed Ahmed Khan former chairman Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), in the supplementary reference.

Other accused include, Aamir Naseem, former member oil OGRA, Uzma Adil Khan, chairperson OGRA, Shahid M Islam, former MD PSO, and Abdul Samad Dawood, director Engro Corporation Limited, Hussain Dawood chairman Engro Corporation Limited, Muhammad Amin MD Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) and Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam.

The court approved the NAB’s request and adjourned hearing of the case till March 22nd.

The court on November 12, 2020 had separated the two foreign-based accused including the managing director M/s QED Consultants UK, Phillip Nutman and chief executive officer of Maverick Advisory Sana Sadiq from the case.

