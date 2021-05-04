ANL 32.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-7.57%)
Delegation of Huawei meets president

Recorder Report 04 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has called for promoting Knowledge-Economy and digitalization of government organizations to enhance the efficiency of work and service delivery.

The president stated this while talking to a delegation of Huawei, led by the Vice President of Huawei Middle East Region, Li Xiangyu, which called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Monday.

He said that Pakistan was blessed with immense talent and resources and the government was making serious efforts to channelise this potential in the right direction.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Ministry of Science and Technology, Dr Arshad Mahmood, Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Farah Hamid, Additional Secretary Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication, Ali Sher Mehsud, and other senior officials of the government while the Chairman PM’s Task Force on Science and Technology Dr Attaur Rehman attended the meeting via video link.

Li Xiangyu gave a presentation about the role of his organization in the promotion of IT skills in Pakistan. He informed that Huawei had contributed to Pakistan’s economy by providing 10,000 jobs and paying $120 million in taxes to the government from 2018 to 2020, besides spending $6 million to support disaster-relief efforts of the government. He highlighted that his organization had contributed to Pakistan’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) talent by providing 10,000 certifications in 2020.

Li Xiangyu informed that the Ministry of IT&T in collaboration with Huawei would train over 1,000 government employees to achieve Digital Pakistan initiative. He apprised the meeting that the government officials would be registered and enrolled for training programs which would be conducted through Huawei Experts.

President Arif Alvi appreciated the initiative of Huawei to provide training and ICT skills to the people of Pakistan. He asked the Ministry of IT&T to develop an action plan and set timelines for launching training programmes for the government employees to train them in fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Technology, Big Data, Blockchain, Neural Networks and Communication Technologies.

He urged the Ministry of IT&T to come up with more innovative ideas and enhance collaboration with Huawei for early realization of Digital Pakistan Initiative.

