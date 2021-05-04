ANL 32.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-7.57%)
ASC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.32%)
ASL 21.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.96%)
AVN 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-4.43%)
BOP 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.62%)
DGKC 109.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.02%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.51%)
FCCL 22.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.48%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.55%)
FFL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
HASCOL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
HUBC 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.65%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.08%)
JSCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-5.47%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PAEL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.99%)
POWER 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.23%)
PPL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.23%)
PRL 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.29%)
PTC 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.31%)
TRG 155.98 Decreased By ▼ -11.02 (-6.6%)
UNITY 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (5.9%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 4,685 Decreased By ▼ -51.17 (-1.08%)
BR30 23,801 Decreased By ▼ -477.82 (-1.97%)
KSE100 44,076 Decreased By ▼ -186.15 (-0.42%)
KSE30 18,027 Decreased By ▼ -73.37 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,149
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
834,146
421324hr
Sindh
285,626
Punjab
306,929
Balochistan
22,620
Islamabad
76,209
KPK
120,064
Business Recorder Logo
May 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Electoral process: Keeping establishment away is real electoral reforms: Bilawal

Recorder Report 04 May 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has never challenged the Buzdar government in Punjab.

Addressing a news conference in Karachi on Monday after launching the Benazir Mazdoor Card, Bilawal said, “It seems the PML-N and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have muk-muka (consensus) in Punjab.”

“While Imran Khan is speaking about dissolving the assembly, PML-N is talking about resigning from the assembly. Therefore, both seem to be on the same page,” said Bilawal.

Responding to the questions of journalists, the PPP chairman said that the PML-N, despite having a big number of seats in the Punjab assembly never gave tough time to the Buzdar government.

He said the Punjab government had been running its affairs for three years but the PML-N had never tried to stop its smooth functioning. “Have you heard that PML-N tried to stop passing of budget or any other legislation in Punjab assembly,” he questioned.

He said they (PPP) had given a way out to the PML-N that how to get rid of this government but it seemed they were not interested in this. Bilawal said that they had launched the Pakistan Democratic Movement in order to get rid of the PTI government democratically and the way out for it was what we have shown in the Senate elections.

Commenting on the PML-N complaints about NA-249, Bilawal said that it’s the right of PML-N to complain if they have any proof of rigging. He said, however, they should not go to the Army rather they should go to the election commission.

He said they thought when the Army directly involved in the electoral process, it was natural to be questioned. He said in the 2018 general election, there was the biggest deployment of the Army inside and out of the polling stations. This makes the election process as well as the Army controversial, he added.

“The demands of PML-N regarding putting the vote bags under the Army’s supervision is not a responsible stance. PML-N should make it clear that whether it’s a principled stance or an individual’s opinion. If it is the party’s demand, then it is regretful,” he said. He said that in every other by-poll, the vote bank of the PPP continues to increase.

He said PPP had always been working for electoral reforms. He said they would play their role to take the opposition into confidence regarding reforms. However, he said, the fundamental aspect of the electoral reforms was about the role of the establishment. He said the real electoral reforms should be about keeping the establishment away from the electoral process.

Replying to a question about any contact with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he said they did not have any contact with him regarding the PDM. He said the Benazir Mazdoor Card was a revolutionary step of the Sindh government. He said the PPP had always worked for the welfare of the labour class. He said this policy was introduced by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto himself.

He said, “The PPP manifesto says a country’s prosperity is linked with the labour class prosperity.” He said a country can develop when its labour class contributes to it. He said if a labour were worried about the education of their kids and illness of their parents, they cannot contribute to the development process.

He appealed to every labourer of Sindh to cooperate with the government for registration. He said this was his wish that each labourer of Sindh would have a Benazir Mazdoor Card in his hand.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Sindh Government Maulana Fazlur Rehman PTI PMLN Benazir Mazdoor Card Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Buzdar government

Electoral process: Keeping establishment away is real electoral reforms: Bilawal

Eid holidays announced

ADB launches Asia Pacific Tax Hub

Private parties engaged in business with Railways: Exemption of 10pc WHT opposed by FBR

Future of 11 power plants: Consultation process expedited

Govt to vaccinate 70m people by Dec: Faisal

Education, other areas: IMF says govt required to increase spending

Price trends of essential commodities analysed

Verizon to sell Yahoo, AOL for $5bn

Cabinet to discuss EU Parliament’s resolution today

PM urges OIC to help protect true image of Islam

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.