ANL 32.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-7.57%)
ASC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.32%)
ASL 21.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.96%)
AVN 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-4.43%)
BOP 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.62%)
DGKC 109.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.02%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.51%)
FCCL 22.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.48%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.55%)
FFL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
HASCOL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
HUBC 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.65%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.08%)
JSCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-5.47%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PAEL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.99%)
POWER 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.23%)
PPL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.23%)
PRL 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.29%)
PTC 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.31%)
TRG 155.98 Decreased By ▼ -11.02 (-6.6%)
UNITY 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (5.9%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 4,685 Decreased By ▼ -51.17 (-1.08%)
BR30 23,801 Decreased By ▼ -477.82 (-1.97%)
KSE100 44,076 Decreased By ▼ -186.15 (-0.42%)
KSE30 18,027 Decreased By ▼ -73.37 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,149
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
834,146
421324hr
Sindh
285,626
Punjab
306,929
Balochistan
22,620
Islamabad
76,209
KPK
120,064
Business Recorder Logo
May 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SHC announces new Covid-19 restrictions

Recorder Report 04 May 2021

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday announced new Covid-19 restrictions to control the spread of virus as the country continues to battle its third wave. The restrictions will be applicable till May 22.

According to a circular, the following cases can be fixed in the high court in Karachi and its benches in Sukkur, Hyderabad, and Larkana. Pre-arrest and post-arrest bail, habeas corpus petitions or detention matters, urgent petition seeking injunctions/stay order involving an imminent threat of irreparable loss, criminal appeals against conviction in which convicted person is still confined in jail and any urgent matter.

Authorities have been directed to display instructions that only relevant advocates should attend the court at the relevant time when the case is taken up.

SHC also instructed district and sessions courts to only fix cases of urgent nature, including bail hearings, review petitions, cases at the final stage among others. Special courts and tribunals have been told to ensure strict observance of SOPs and fix cases to avoid overcrowding in court premises.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SOPs SHC Court COVID19 Sindh High Court COVID restrictions

SHC announces new Covid-19 restrictions

Eid holidays announced

ADB launches Asia Pacific Tax Hub

Private parties engaged in business with Railways: Exemption of 10pc WHT opposed by FBR

Future of 11 power plants: Consultation process expedited

Govt to vaccinate 70m people by Dec: Faisal

Education, other areas: IMF says govt required to increase spending

Price trends of essential commodities analysed

Verizon to sell Yahoo, AOL for $5bn

Cabinet to discuss EU Parliament’s resolution today

PM urges OIC to help protect true image of Islam

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.