NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
04 May 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (May 3, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
284,133,178 160,683,626 13,372,741,609 6,834,862,795
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 728,924,020 (720,520,827) 8,403,194
Local Individuals 11,728,890,430 (12,278,062,004) (549,171,574)
Local Corporates 5,633,803,565 (5,093,035,185) 540,768,380
===============================================================================
