KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (May 3, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 284,133,178 160,683,626 13,372,741,609 6,834,862,795 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 728,924,020 (720,520,827) 8,403,194 Local Individuals 11,728,890,430 (12,278,062,004) (549,171,574) Local Corporates 5,633,803,565 (5,093,035,185) 540,768,380 ===============================================================================

