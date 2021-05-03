ANL 32.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-7.57%)
ASC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.32%)
ASL 21.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.96%)
AVN 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-4.43%)
BOP 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.62%)
DGKC 109.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.02%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.51%)
FCCL 22.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.48%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.55%)
FFL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
HASCOL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
HUBC 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.65%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.08%)
JSCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-5.47%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PAEL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.99%)
POWER 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.23%)
PPL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.23%)
PRL 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.29%)
PTC 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.31%)
TRG 155.98 Decreased By ▼ -11.02 (-6.6%)
UNITY 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (5.9%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 4,685 Decreased By ▼ -51.17 (-1.08%)
BR30 23,801 Decreased By ▼ -477.82 (-1.97%)
KSE100 44,076 Decreased By ▼ -186.15 (-0.42%)
KSE30 18,027 Decreased By ▼ -73.37 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,149
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
834,146
421324hr
Sindh
285,626
Punjab
306,929
Balochistan
22,620
Islamabad
76,209
KPK
120,064
Business Recorder Logo
May 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold rises as US dollar, Treasury yields retreat

  • Investors await raft of US economic data this week.
  • Dollar eases off highest level in nearly two weeks.
  • Gold may test a support at $1,752/oz – technicals.
Reuters 03 May 2021

Gold prices firmed on Monday, helped by a pullback in the US dollar and Treasury yields, while deficit-stricken palladium held firm after surpassing the $3,000-per-ounce level in the prior session.

Spot gold gained 0.6% at $1,779.31 per ounce by 1150 GMT, with volumes expected to be low due to public holidays in China, Japan and Britain.

US gold futures rose 0.7% to $1,780.40 per ounce.

"We have had a couple of attempts to the downside, which have been forcefully rejected. For now, there's still potential for the upside. But the market is completely lacking confidence and proper input to determine a direction," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

"(The) inflation theme is very much relevant, and as long as we have concerns about inflation picking up faster than anticipated by central banks, there is an underlying bid in the gold market."

Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields retreated after hitting their highest in nearly two weeks last week, while the dollar index slipped 0.2%.

Lower bond yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold and a cheaper dollar raises gold's appeal for other currency holders.

Traders will be watching out for US manufacturing surveys due on Wednesday and April labour market numbers on Friday for further clues about recovery in the world's largest economy.

On the technical front, spot gold may test a support at $1,752 per ounce, a break below which could cause a fall to $1,738, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Elsewhere, auto-catalyst metal palladium rose 0.8% to $2,957.70 per ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $3,007.73 per ounce on Friday over supply concerns.

Silver was up 1.1% at $26.19 per ounce. Platinum fell 0.1% to $1,196.82 an ounce.

Gold Prices gold market US gold futures gold export gold producer

Gold rises as US dollar, Treasury yields retreat

Pakistan intends to vaccinate 70 million people against COVID-19 before end of this year

Global Islamic finance forecast to grow as main markets recover: S&P

Pakistan reports 4,213 new COVID-19 cases, 79 deaths in 24 hours

India's COVID-19 cases near 20 million, peak seen nearing

Pandemic boosted e-commerce in 2020: UNCTAD

25 killed in boat accident in Bangladesh: police

Blinken in UK as G7 foreign ministers resume in-person talks

US top diplomat: China acting more 'repressively, aggressively'

High-level meeting on budget 2021-22: Development spending under govt focus

There’s no proposal to withdraw Section 8B of ST Act: FBR

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters