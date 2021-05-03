ANL 32.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-7.57%)
ASC 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.32%)
ASL 21.93 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.96%)
AVN 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-4.43%)
BOP 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.62%)
DGKC 109.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.02%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.51%)
FCCL 22.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.48%)
FFBL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.55%)
FFL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.01%)
HASCOL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
HUBC 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.65%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.08%)
JSCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-5.47%)
KAPCO 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
PAEL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.99%)
POWER 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.23%)
PPL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.23%)
PRL 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.29%)
PTC 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.31%)
TRG 155.98 Decreased By ▼ -11.02 (-6.6%)
UNITY 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (5.9%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 4,685 Decreased By ▼ -51.17 (-1.08%)
BR30 23,801 Decreased By ▼ -477.82 (-1.97%)
KSE100 44,076 Decreased By ▼ -186.15 (-0.42%)
KSE30 18,027 Decreased By ▼ -73.37 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
18,149
7924hr
Pakistan Cases
834,146
421324hr
Sindh
285,626
Punjab
306,929
Balochistan
22,620
Islamabad
76,209
KPK
120,064
Indian shares recover losses; Airtel sees best day since early-Feb

  • The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.02% at 14,634.1, while the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.13% to 48,718.5.
  • In Mumbai trading, Bharti Airtel was the top boost to the indexes, ending up 4.1% in its best session since February 1. The S&P BSE telecom index was up 3.5%.
Reuters 03 May 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares recovered early losses to close flat on Monday, as gains in consumer goods and telecom stocks offset losses in conglomerate Reliance Industries and Kotak Mahindra Bank after their earnings came in below expectations.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.02% at 14,634.1, while the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.13% to 48,718.5.

The indexes had shed more than 1% each in early trading as investors also weighed growing calls to curb economic activity to check a surge in COVID-19 infections.

A leading industry body on Sunday urged authorities to take the "strongest national steps" to save lives, while the Indian Express newspaper reported that the country's COVID-19 taskforce had advised the federal government to impose a national lockdown.

Elsewhere, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday lost a crucial election in the state of West Bengal.

In Mumbai trading, Bharti Airtel was the top boost to the indexes, ending up 4.1% in its best session since February 1. The S&P BSE telecom index was up 3.5%.

Consumer goods giant Hindustan Unilever (HUL) climbed 2.3%.

The Nifty Metal index was the best performer, rising 2.2%, with Tata Steel closing 3% higher.

Reliance, the country's largest company by market value, and private-sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank fell 1.8% and 1.3%, respectively, after their quarterly profit missed estimates.

NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex Kotak Mahindra Bank blue chip NSE Nifty 50

