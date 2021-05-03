Pakistan
One more patient dies of coronavirus in Hyderabad distt
03 May 2021
HYDERABAD: One patient has died of coronavirus and 175 were tested positive during the last 24 hours,taking the number of total coronavirus active cases to 2124 in Hyderabad district.
According to daily situation report, number of deaths due to coronavirus was reached to 332 as one more patient had succumbed to the virus during last 24 hours in the district.
Out of 2124 COVID-19 cases,2071 were isolated at homes while 51 were admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.
According to report,175 cases have been reported as positive with 20 % positivity rate in the district.
