Pakistan intends to vaccinate 70 million people against COVID-19 before end of this year

Pakistan aims to vaccinate 70 million people against the coronavirus by end of this year.

In a presser today, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Imran Khan on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said that vaccination of people aged above 40 years has begun in Pakistan.

He added that Pakistan is daily inoculating 150,000 people and the government aims to vaccinate 300,000 people on daily basis. He continued that the country intends to vaccinate 70 million people against the virus by the end of this year.

The SAPM further said that the government has so far signed deals for 30 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine. He added that by June, Pakistan will get 19 million doses, saying that 90% of doses are being purchased.

Sultan shared that the local filling of single dose CanSino vaccine will soon begin in Pakistan. The SAPM continued that 3 million doses of CanSino will be prepared at the National Institute of Health per month.

Meanwhile, walk-in vaccinations for people above 50 years has already started in the country. The government plans to open vaccination registration for all citizens after Eid.