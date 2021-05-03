Markets
Hong Kong stocks end morning well down
- The Hang Seng Index shed 1.48 percent, or 424.36 points, to 28,300.52
03 May 2021
HONG KONG: Shares in Hong Kong fell sharply on Monday in line with losses across most of Asia and following a weak lead from Wall Street fuelled by lingering inflation concerns.
The Hang Seng Index shed 1.48 percent, or 424.36 points, to 28,300.52.
