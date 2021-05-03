ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
Saudi Arabia to build King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz mosque at IIUI

APP 03 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: President International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, said custodian of the Two Holy Mosques has decided to build King Salman bin Abdul Aziz grand mosque at the New Campus of the varsity.

In an interview with Saudi Press Agenc, he thanked His Highness for keen interest in meeting the infrastructural needs of IIUI and also hailed Saudi Arabia’s continuous efforts of building Mosques across the world.

He said the concept of the design is inspired from a verse (35) of Surah An-Nur “Allah is the Light of the heavens and the earth”.

He further said the Mosque would have a huge complex that would also be a hub of research to facilitate scholars and students and a platform for holding dialogue and learning opportunities both for students and faculty members.

The IIUI President said the Mosque would also meet the requirement of the university’s population for the prayers as thousands of the officials would be facilitated with the Grand Mosque.

Talking about the design, he said the proposed model of the Mosque is an exceptional representation of Islamic arts and architecture as well as its conceptualization in the light of a verse of holy Quran e Kareem would make it unique.

Dr Hathal opined that the Mosque’s construction would be a milestone towards achievement of the lofty goals of the university.

There would be an ample capacity in the inner hall of the Mosque where as many as 4000 male and 2000 female would offer prayer, while the yard would also have a capacity to accommodate 6000 people.

There would be a library and a museum, while there would also be a Muhammad bin Salman Auditorium for conferences in the Mosque.

Commenting on the endowment of the grand Mosque, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf saeed Al-Malki said the Mosque is a gift for the Muslims from the Custodian of two holy mosques and it would be another valuable addition that would further strengthen bilateral ties between both brethren countries Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He also hailed services of King Salman bin Abdul Aziz for his untiring efforts for the progress of Muslim world and informed that the King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Mosque at IIU would be a symbol of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to promote education. He also appreciated services of IIUI, adding that it was one of the vital institutions of Islamic world.

Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz International Islamic University Islamabad Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi Holy Mosques

