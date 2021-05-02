Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Sunday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,194,716 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Sunday.

At least 152,098,680 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Saturday, 13,166 new deaths and 808,368 new cases were recorded worldwide.

The countries with the most new deaths were India with 3,689, followed by Brazil with 2,656 and the United States with 819.

The US is the worst-affected country with 576,722 deaths from 32,392,667 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 406,437 deaths from 14,725,975 cases, Mexico with 217,168 deaths from 2,347,780 cases, India with 215,542 deaths from 19,557,457 cases, and the United Kingdom with 127,524 deaths from 4,418,530 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Hungary with 287 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the Czech Republic with 274, Bosnia and Herzegovina 261, Montenegro 238 and Bulgaria 236.

Europe overall has 1,071,965 deaths from 50,567,218 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 924,183 deaths from 28,959,665 infections, and the United States and Canada 600,977 deaths from 33,616,724 cases.

Asia has reported 343,364 deaths from 26,505,441 cases, the Middle East 131,093 deaths from 7,837,743 cases, Africa 122,081 deaths from 4,568,464 cases, and Oceania 1,053 deaths from 43,425 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.