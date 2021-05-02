ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
Copper bonanza challenge for top producer Chile

SANTIAGO: Even as copper prices hit a ten-year high this week, political events in Chile -- the world's main producer -- have raised questions about whether the country will be able to continue meeting rising demand.

A surge on infrastructure spending in industrialized countries, a weak dollar, and strong demand in China boosted the price of the metal to over $10,000 per ton on Thursday.

As the global economy starts to shake off the impacts of the Covid-19 epidemic and makers of electric cars and renewable energy systems clamor for the red metal, Chile stands to gain handsomely.

But political uncertainties in the South American nation have some worried.

"In recent days there has been more international awareness and more concern" about what is happening in Chile, Juan Carlos Guajardo, director of mining consultancy Plusmining, told AFP.

Just two years after massive civil unrest over income inequality triggered a project to rewrite Chile's constitution, the country has recently again seen widespread protests.

This time, it was to force the government to allow people to make a partial withdrawal from pension funds to help them through pandemic-induced financial hardship.

Santiago gave in -- allowing the third withdrawal in nine months in a move that may alleviate short-term pain but observers say could threaten longer-term financial stability.

