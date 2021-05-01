Buzdar announces to increase monthly wages of workers from Rs 17500 to 20,000

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, on World Labour Day, has announced to increase the minimum monthly wages of workers from Rs17500 to Rs20,000.

Presiding over a high level meeting in Lahore on Saturday, he said the PTI government has increased the minimum wage of workers by Rs5,000 in the last three years.

The Chief Minister said the marriage grant for workers has been increased from Rs100,000 to Rs200,000 and death grant from Rs500,000 to Rs600,000.

He said workers have been allotted flats in the labour colonies of Lahore, Nankana Sahib and Multan. He said grant of over seven billion rupees under Punjab Workers Welfare Fund is a proof of the government's labour friendliness.

He, terming the labourers as national heroes, said labour day is being celebrated with simplicity due to coronavirus.