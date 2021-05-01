ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,262 Decreased By ▼ -600.76 (-1.34%)
KSE30 18,101 Decreased By ▼ -250.66 (-1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,957
14624hr
Pakistan Cases
825,519
469624hr
Sindh
283,560
Punjab
303,182
Balochistan
22,369
Islamabad
75,498
KPK
118,413
Business Recorder Logo
May 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Buzdar announces to increase monthly wages of workers from Rs 17500 to 20,000

  • The Chief Minister said the marriage grant for workers has been increased from Rs100,000 to Rs200,000 and death grant from Rs500,000 to Rs600,000.
PPI 01 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, on World Labour Day, has announced to increase the minimum monthly wages of workers from Rs17500 to Rs20,000.

Presiding over a high level meeting in Lahore on Saturday, he said the PTI government has increased the minimum wage of workers by Rs5,000 in the last three years.

The Chief Minister said the marriage grant for workers has been increased from Rs100,000 to Rs200,000 and death grant from Rs500,000 to Rs600,000.

He said workers have been allotted flats in the labour colonies of Lahore, Nankana Sahib and Multan. He said grant of over seven billion rupees under Punjab Workers Welfare Fund is a proof of the government's labour friendliness.

He, terming the labourers as national heroes, said labour day is being celebrated with simplicity due to coronavirus.

Usman Buzdar

Buzdar announces to increase monthly wages of workers from Rs 17500 to 20,000

US Senators table bill to develop ROZs in Pakistan, Afghanistan border region

Policies leading to economic revival says PM, as FBR post impressive growth

PM wants CPEC to help usher in ISI

SBP hopes to boost investment in Pakistan: Raza Baqir

Sindh detects Brazilian, South African variants

Resolution adopted by EU Parliament: Pakistan expresses disappointment

Ministries, divisions: No expenditure sans available budget, PAOs warned

Assessable customs value of MG vehicles raised by 14.5pc

Govt to lift ban on TLP?

SPI up 0.05pc WoW

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters