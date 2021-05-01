ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
Pakistan

Bringing change in lives of laborers, downtrodden segments of society is PM's Mission: Fawad

  • He said development of labour and protection of his rights can become the guarantor of collective development of the society and public welfare.
PPI 01 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said bringing change in the lives of labourers and the downtrodden segments of the society is the mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In his message on the World Labour Day today (Saturday), he said, giving importance to health and employment, the Prime Minister's foremost priority is to take steps for the betterment of labourers.

He said steps for the development of housing sector and Ehsaas program is manifestation of Prime Minister Imran Khan's strong commitment to the labourers.

He said development of labour and protection of his rights can become the guarantor of collective development of the society and public welfare.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Information and Broadcasting, in a tweet on Saturday, said Prime Minister Imran Khan has special empathy for the labourers and his heart beats for them.

He said half of the Saudi Arabia's embassy has been suspended over allegations of mistreatment with labourers. He said the Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution has doubled the pension for the labourers who have also been given share in the housing scheme. He said prosperity of laborers is our goal.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has expressed the government's determination to support the daily wagers in getting their rightful place in society.

In a tweet today (Saturday) on the occasion of Labour Day, he commended the contributions of the workers for the development of the country.

He said when the world was closed due to the Covid-19, it was the compassion of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the labourers that he did not shut the livelihood opportunities for them.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Bringing change in lives of laborers, downtrodden segments of society is PM's Mission: Fawad

