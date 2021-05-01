ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,262 Decreased By ▼ -600.76 (-1.34%)
KSE30 18,101 Decreased By ▼ -250.66 (-1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,957
14624hr
Pakistan Cases
825,519
469624hr
Sindh
283,560
Punjab
303,182
Balochistan
22,369
Islamabad
75,498
KPK
118,413
Business Recorder Logo
May 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Adhering to strict financial discipline to achieve stability, Tarin tells business community

  • The representatives of FPCCI discussed matters related to sales tax harmonization and rationalization of taxes.
Ali Ahmed 01 May 2021

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has said that the government is adhering to strict financial discipline for achieving macroeconomic stability and enhancing revenue generation.

A delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) held a meeting with the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin through a video link.

As per details, Adviser to the PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, SAPM on Finance and Revenue Dr. Waqar Masood, Chairman FBR, and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

While addressing the meeting, the Finance Minister briefed the participants about the economic priorities of the Government.

The Minister informed that Pakistan’s economy is showing signs of recovery amid the Coronavirus pandemic, with construction and manufacturing sectors in lead. However, the third wave of COVID-19 is particularly challenging, he added.

The Minister also stressed the role of Chambers of Commerce and Industry as a bridge between the Government and the traders for active coordination and welcomed suggestions from the members of FPCCI on the occasion.

The representatives of FPCCI discussed matters related to sales tax harmonization and rationalization of taxes. In his concluding remarks, the Finance Minister stated that the suggestions presented during the meeting would be accorded due consideration.

Pakistan FPCCI taxation Economic stability Shaukat Tarin

Adhering to strict financial discipline to achieve stability, Tarin tells business community

PM wants CPEC to help usher in ISI

SBP hopes to boost investment in Pakistan: Raza Baqir

Sindh detects Brazilian, South African variants

Resolution adopted by EU Parliament: Pakistan expresses disappointment

Ministries, divisions: No expenditure sans available budget, PAOs warned

Assessable customs value of MG vehicles raised by 14.5pc

Govt to lift ban on TLP?

SPI up 0.05pc WoW

Tarin for swift privatisation of SOEs

PM unveils Rs370bn uplift package for G-B

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters