Adhering to strict financial discipline to achieve stability, Tarin tells business community

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has said that the government is adhering to strict financial discipline for achieving macroeconomic stability and enhancing revenue generation.

A delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) held a meeting with the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin through a video link.

As per details, Adviser to the PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, SAPM on Finance and Revenue Dr. Waqar Masood, Chairman FBR, and other senior officers participated in the meeting.

While addressing the meeting, the Finance Minister briefed the participants about the economic priorities of the Government.

The Minister informed that Pakistan’s economy is showing signs of recovery amid the Coronavirus pandemic, with construction and manufacturing sectors in lead. However, the third wave of COVID-19 is particularly challenging, he added.

The Minister also stressed the role of Chambers of Commerce and Industry as a bridge between the Government and the traders for active coordination and welcomed suggestions from the members of FPCCI on the occasion.

The representatives of FPCCI discussed matters related to sales tax harmonization and rationalization of taxes. In his concluding remarks, the Finance Minister stated that the suggestions presented during the meeting would be accorded due consideration.