ANL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.35%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
AVN 82.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-6.58%)
BOP 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.05%)
BYCO 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.25%)
DGKC 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.87 (-2.51%)
EPCL 49.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.34%)
FCCL 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.9%)
FFBL 25.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.26%)
HASCOL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.35%)
HUBC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.28%)
JSCL 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.23%)
KAPCO 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.1%)
LOTCHEM 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.56%)
MLCF 41.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.68%)
PAEL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-4.27%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
POWER 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
PPL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.4%)
PRL 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.84%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
SNGP 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.90 (-6.65%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.88%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.79%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -81.83 (-1.7%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -656.9 (-2.63%)
KSE100 44,262 Decreased By ▼ -600.76 (-1.34%)
KSE30 18,101 Decreased By ▼ -250.66 (-1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,811
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
820,823
511224hr
Sindh
282,445
Punjab
301,114
Balochistan
22,278
Islamabad
75,067
KPK
117,557
Business Recorder Logo
May 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

All Pakistan Projects scam: AC extends physical remand of accused till May 7

Recorder Report 01 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Friday, extended physical remand of an accused, Adam Ameen Chaudhry till May 7th in case of All Pakistan Projects scam, in which hundreds of people have been deprived of their earnings. The Accountability Court-I judge, Muhammad Bashir, while hearing the case, extended physical remand of the accused, Chaudhry, for another seven days.

During the hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor informed court that three more accounts of the accused have come to light during probe.

The accused purchased 30 vehicles then handed them over to the company’s members, the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor further argued before the court that the accused has dummy accounts and also own property in Chak Shehzad.

He requested the court to grant 14-day physical remand of the accused in order to recover the vehicles and also arrest other accused.

The defence counsel, Imran Shaifqu, while objecting to the NAB request said that bureau has already obtained 28 days remand of the accused but, nothing new has come to light.

Today, a large number of members of the company have come who have no complaints, he further said.

He said that the NAB prosecutor was repeating old things for obtaining remand, while his client is ill; therefore, the NAB request should be rejected.

The court, after hearing arguments of both the parties, extended physical remand of the accused for another seven days.

The NAB Rawalpindi on April 2 had arrested Chaudhry, in case of All Pakistan Projects scam.

The accused in connivance with another accused person deceived people at large by depriving them of millions of rupees in the garb of so called, “All Pakistan Projects Business” scam, according to the NAB.

The NAB Rawalpindi has initiated inquiries against two companies, including All Pakistan Projects and B4U. Prima facie both companies were running their businesses illegally and had no legal licensing to seek deposits from general public. Their activities are prohibited and restricted as per prevailing laws of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NAB accountability court Muhammad Bashir Chak Shehzad Imran Shaifqu

All Pakistan Projects scam: AC extends physical remand of accused till May 7

Sindh detects Brazilian, South African variants

Resolution adopted by EU Parliament: Pakistan expresses disappointment

Ministries, divisions: No expenditure sans available budget, PAOs warned

Assessable customs value of MG vehicles raised by 14.5pc

Govt to lift ban on TLP?

SPI up 0.05pc WoW

Tarin for swift privatisation of SOEs

PM unveils Rs370bn uplift package for G-B

EU hits Apple with music streaming charge

Israel buries dead after Jewish pilgrim stampede kills 45

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.