All Pakistan Projects scam: AC extends physical remand of accused till May 7

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Friday, extended physical remand of an accused, Adam Ameen Chaudhry till May 7th in case of All Pakistan Projects scam, in which hundreds of people have been deprived of their earnings. The Accountability Court-I judge, Muhammad Bashir, while hearing the case, extended physical remand of the accused, Chaudhry, for another seven days.

During the hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor informed court that three more accounts of the accused have come to light during probe.

The accused purchased 30 vehicles then handed them over to the company’s members, the prosecutor said.

The prosecutor further argued before the court that the accused has dummy accounts and also own property in Chak Shehzad.

He requested the court to grant 14-day physical remand of the accused in order to recover the vehicles and also arrest other accused.

The defence counsel, Imran Shaifqu, while objecting to the NAB request said that bureau has already obtained 28 days remand of the accused but, nothing new has come to light.

Today, a large number of members of the company have come who have no complaints, he further said.

He said that the NAB prosecutor was repeating old things for obtaining remand, while his client is ill; therefore, the NAB request should be rejected.

The court, after hearing arguments of both the parties, extended physical remand of the accused for another seven days.

The NAB Rawalpindi on April 2 had arrested Chaudhry, in case of All Pakistan Projects scam.

The accused in connivance with another accused person deceived people at large by depriving them of millions of rupees in the garb of so called, “All Pakistan Projects Business” scam, according to the NAB.

The NAB Rawalpindi has initiated inquiries against two companies, including All Pakistan Projects and B4U. Prima facie both companies were running their businesses illegally and had no legal licensing to seek deposits from general public. Their activities are prohibited and restricted as per prevailing laws of the country.

