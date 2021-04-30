Markets
Australia shares set to open lower, NZ rises
- New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 12,754.23 in early trade.
30 Apr 2021
Australian shares are set open lower on Friday, hurt by losses in gold stocks after the bullion dropped overnight.
The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 37.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 12,754.23 in early trade.
PPP's Qadir Khan Mandokhail emerges victorious in NA-249 Karachi by-election
Australia shares set to open lower, NZ rises
Govt decides to form committee over TLP's plea against party ban
PSX ends April with bears dominating the bourse
Pakistan further eased investment policy to benefit investors, says FM Qureshi
Israel pilgrimage stampede kills at least 44
Palestinian polls postponed until Jerusalem voting guaranteed: Abbas
Surge in insider attacks in Afghan army as Americans prepare to go: US govt
Worldwide Covid-19 cases pass 150 million: AFP tally
US aid arrives in India as Covid cases explode
Balance of payment (BoP) stability: Tapping expatriates only way in absence of export boost: PM
PSM sell-off process hits a snag
Read more stories
Comments