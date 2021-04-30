Complete lockdown imposed in two VCs of Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The local authorities have imposed a complete lockdown in village councils (VCs) of provincial capital to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

According to a notification issued here by Deputy Commissioner Office, the complete lockdown has been imposed in areas including Village Council Shaghali Bala and Shaghali Paya of Union Council Jogani, and Village Council Gharibabad of Union Council Surizai Payaan.

Under the restrictions of complete lockdown,, the notification said that no entry and exit would be allowed in these localities by any person except those supplying essential commodities.

It added that all types of gatherings within these UCs would be strictly prohibited and all shops other than those of essential services including pharmacies, general stores, food supplies, tandoors, drinking water supplies would remain closed.

The notification furthermore stated that anyone contravening the lockdown would be proceeded against under section 17 and 18 of KP Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Act 2020 and Section 33 of the National Disaster Management Authority Act, 2010.

