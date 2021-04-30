ANL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.2%)
ASC 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.06%)
ASL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.45%)
AVN 88.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.07%)
BOP 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
DGKC 114.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.62%)
EPCL 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.97%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
FFBL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.18%)
HASCOL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.65%)
HUBC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
JSCL 19.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.73%)
KAPCO 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.88%)
KEL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.17%)
PAEL 31.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
POWER 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.31%)
PPL 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.38%)
PRL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 9.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.38%)
TRG 178.90 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (0.85%)
UNITY 31.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.41%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
BR100 4,818 Decreased By ▼ -26.59 (-0.55%)
BR30 24,936 Decreased By ▼ -171.98 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,863 Decreased By ▼ -196.01 (-0.44%)
KSE30 18,351 Decreased By ▼ -113.13 (-0.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
17,680
15124hr
Pakistan Cases
815,711
548024hr
Sindh
281,385
Punjab
298,818
Balochistan
22,118
Islamabad
74,640
KPK
116,523
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 30 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===============================================================================================================
                                 YEAR                  Profit/(Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                                ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After       (Rs)         GENERAL              SHARE
                             HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                   MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                       QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                         BOOKS
                              ACCOUNTS                    million)
===============================================================================================================
Indus Motor Company           31.03.2021     300% (i)     8,415.460      107.07         -         13.05.2021 To
Limited                       Nine Month                                                             19.05.2021
Shaheen Insurance             31.03.2021     -            5.796          0.10           -                     -
Comapy Limited                1st Quarter
Diamond Industries            31.03.2021     -            10.702         1.19           -                     -
Limited                       Nine Month
Unilever Pakistan             31.03.2021     2280% (i)    1,454.649      228.36         -         18.05.2021 to
Foods Limited                 1st Quarter                                                            24.05.2021
Safe Mix Concrete             31.03.2021     -            2.315          0.09           -                     -
Limited                       Nine Month
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd.     31.03.2021     -            1,858.798      66.31          -                     -
                              Nine Month
Nishat Mills Limited          31.03.2021     -            3,644.929      10.37          -                     -
(Unconsolidated)              Nine Month
Nishat Mills Limited          31.03.2021     -            8,193.374      20.33          -                     -
(Consolidated)                Nine Month
Dandot Cement                 31.03.2021     -            (34.947)       (0.37)         -                     -
Company Limited               Nine Month
First National Equities       31.03.2021     -            114.991        0.430          -                     -
Limited                       Nine Month
EFG Hermes Ltd.               31.03.2021     -            16.532         0.83           -                     -
                              1stQaurter
Dadex Eternet Ltd.            31.03.2021     -            59.721         5.55           -                     -
                              Nine Month
Tariq Glass Industries        31.03.2021     -            1,633.125      14.82          -                     -
Limited                       Nine Month
Standard Chartered            31.03.2021     -            3,218.974      0.83           -                     -
Bank (Pakistan) Ltd.          1st Quarter
Sapphire Fibres Limited       31.03.2021     -            1,537.052      74.35          -                     -
(Unconsolidated)              Nine Month
Sapphire Fibres Limited       31.03.2021     -            3,313.455      127.92         -                     -
(Consolidated)                Nine Month
Leather-up-Limited            31.03.2021     -            (4.531)        (0.76)         -                     -
                              Nine Month
Unicap Modaraba               31.03.2021     -            (1.640)        (0.069)        -                     -
                              Nine Month
International Knitwear        31.03.2021     -            1.731          0.18           -                     -
Limited                       Nine Month
IGI Life Insurance Ltd.       31.03.2021     -            (63.314)       (0.37)         -                     -
                              1stQaurter
Kohinoor Spinning             31.03.2021     -            (389.916)      (1.81)         -                     -
Mills Limited                 Nine Month
Merit Packaging Ltd.          31.03.2021     -            (423.894)      (5.26)         -                     -
                              Nine Month
Sardar Chemical               31.03.2021     -            42.362         7.06           -                     -
Industries Limited            Nine Month
Yousuf Weaving                31.03.2021     -            12.423         0.14           -                     -
Mills Limited                 Nine Month
AGP Limited                   31.03.2021     -            383.592        1.37           -                     -
                              1stQaurter
Century Insurance             31.03.2021     -            70.950         1.41           -                     -
Company Limited               1stQaurter
Pakistan State Oil
Company Limited               31.03.2021     -            18,242.049     38.86          -                     -
(Unconsolidated)              Nine Month
Pakistan State Oil            31.03.2021     -            18,282.993     38.92          -                     -
Company Limited               Nine Month
(Consolidated)
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd.        31.03.2021     200% (i)     3,082.752      102.76         -         20.05.2021 to
                              Nine Month                                                             26.05.2021
Lanmark Spinning              31.03.2021     -            (15.559)       (1.28)         -                     -
Industries Limited            Nine Month
Sitara Chemical               31.03.2021     -            1,069.439      49.91          -                     -
Industries Limited            Nine Month
Agha Steel Industries Ltd.    31.03.2021     -            1,597.959      3.06           -                     -
                              Nine Month
TPL Prperties Limited         31.03.2021     -            (32.163)       (0.10)         -                     -
(Unconsolidated)              Nine Month
TPL Prperties Limited         31.03.2021     -            (63.698)       (0.19)         -                     -
(Consolidated)                Nine Month
Drekkar Kingsway Ltd.         31.03.2021     -            (1.226)        (0.12)         -                     -
                              Nine Month
Balochistan Glass             31.03.2021     -            72.307         0.28           -                     -
Limited                       Nine Month
Nadeem Textile                31.03.2021     -            356.203        16.56          -                     -
Mills Limited                 Nine Month
Asim Textile Mills Ltd        31.03.2021     -            22.435         1.48           -                     -
                              Nine Month
Premier Insurance             31.03.2021     -            (44.340)       (0.88)         -                     -
Limited                       Nine Month
Ideal Spinning                31.03.2021     -            181.021        18.25          -                     -
Mills Limited                 Nine Month
Data Agro Limited             31.03.2021     -            8.934          2.23           -                     -
                              Nine Month
Crescent Fibres               31.03.2021     -            301.605        24.29          -                     -
Limited                       Nine Month
J.A.Textile                   31.03.2021     -            54.480         4.32           -                     -
Mills Limited                 Nine Month
Azgard Nine                   31.03.2021     -            152.582        0.31           -                     -
Limited                       Nine Month
Bilal Fibres                  31.03.2021     -            (25.913)       (1.84)         -                     -
Limited                       Nine Month
Resco Textiles                31.03.2021     -            17.143         0.348          -                     -
Limited                       Nine Month
The National Silk             31.03.2021     -            12.091         0.78           -                     -
& Riyon Limited               Nine Month
Khurshid Spinning             31.03.2021     -            25.152         1.91           -                     -
Mills Limited                 Nine Month
Globe Textile                 31.03.2021     -            (0.705)        (0.04)         -                     -
Limited                       Nine Month
Aruj Industries Ltd           31.03.2021     -            20.516         1.96           -                     -
                              Nine Month
Highnoon Laboratories         31.03.2021     -            409.023        11.82          -                     -
Limited (Unconsolidated)      1stQaurter
Highnoon Laboratories         31.03.2021     -            427.384        12.34          -                     -
Limited (Consolidated)        1stQaurter
Crescenet Textile             31.03.2021     25%          402.477        5.03                     23.05.2021 to
Mills Limited                 Nine Month     Right                                                   29.05.2021
                                             Shares (*)
Pioneer Cement Ltd            31.03.2021     -            1,293.318      5.69           -                     -
                              Nine Month
Crescent Steel &              31.03.2021     -            703.615        9.06           -                     -
Allied Products Limited       Nine Month
Pakistan Petroleum            31.03.2021     -            38,118.128     14.01          -                     -
Ltd (Unconsolidated)          Nine Month
                              ended
Pakistan Petroleum            31.03.2021     -            38,119.021     14.01          -                     -
Limited (Consolidated)        Nine Month
Archroma Pakistan             31.03.2021     -            1,102.230      32.31          -                     -
Limited                       Half Year
Service Industries            31.03.2021     -            157.621        6.71           -                     -
Limited (Unconsolidated)      1stQaurter
Service Industries            31.03.2021     -            285.462        12.15          -                     -
Limited (Consolidated)        1stQaurter
Crescent Cotton               31.03.2021     -            246.853        10.89          -                     -
Mills Limited                 Nine Month
IGI Holdings Limited          31.03.2021     -            368.773        2.59           -                     -
(Unconsolidated)              1stQaurter
IGI Holdings                  31.03.2021     -            506.792        3.55           -                     -
Limited (Consolidated)        1stQaurter
Al-Shaheer Corporation        31.03.2021     -            76.999         0.33           -                     -
Limited (Unconsolidated)      Nine Month
Al-Shaheer Corporation        31.03.2021     -            76.873         0.33           -                     -
Limited (Consolidated)        Nine Month
Hamid Textile                 31.03.2021     -            (14.816)       (1.12)         -                     -
Mills Limited                 Nine Month
Jubilee Spinning &            31.03.2021     -            1.142          0.04           -                     -
Weaving Mills Ltd             Nine Month
Mughal Iron &                 31.03.2021     -            2,508.383      9.97           -                     -
Industries Limited            Nine Month
Bunnys Limited                31.03.2021     -            152.306        2.96           -                     -
                              Nine Month
Ravi Textile                  31.03.2021     -            16.945         0.68           -                     -
Mills Limited                 Nine Month
Arif Habib Corporation        31.03.2021     -            3124.014       7.65           -                     -
Limited (Unconsolidated)      Nine Month
Arif Habib Corporation        31.03.2021     -            5,980.401      13.05          -                     -
Limited (Consolidated)        Nine Month
Pakistan International        31.03.2021     20% (i)      952.929        8.73                     28.05.2021 to
Container Limited             1stQaurter                                                             04.06.2021
Cherat Cement                 31.03.2021     -            2,222.278      11.44          -                     -
Company Limited               Nine Month
Salfi Textile                 31.03.2021     -            187.204        56.01          -                     -
Mills Limited                 Nine Month
Jahangir Siddiqui &           31.03.2021     -            592.378        0.65           -                     -
Company Ltd                   1stQaurter
(Unconsolidated)
Jahangir Siddiqui &           31.03.2021     -            1,199.435      1.18           -                     -
Company Ltd                   1stQaurter
(Consolidated)
Mandviwala Mauser             31.03.2021     -            3.056          0.01           -                     -
Plastic Industries Ltd        Nine Month
Arshad Energy Ltd             31.03.2021     -            (12.673)       (1.58)         -                     -
                              Nine Month
Ghazi Fabric                  31.03.2021     -            57.262         1.75           -                     -
International Limited         Nine Month
Ahmed Hassan                  31.03.2021     -            212.117        14.72          -                     -
Textile Mills Limited         Nine Month
Shams Textile                 31.03.2021     -            227.000        26.27          -                     -
Mills limited                 Nine Month
ICC Industries Ltd            31.03.2021     -            (15.870)       (0.53)         -                     -
                              Nine Month
Gul Ahmed Textile                                                                                    12.06.2021
Mills Limited                                                                                 (#) to 21.06.2021
===============================================================================================================

Indication: (*) at a Premium Rs.20/-Per Ordinary share (#) Revised Dates of Book Closure for entitlement of Dividend& Bonus shares already announced by Company.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dividend/Bonus Announcements Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd Indus Motor Company companies listed on the PSX Shaheen Insurance Diamond Industries

Dividend/Bonus Announcements

PSM sell-off process hits a snag

No GST chargeable on auction for serviceable old cars: FBR

‘Stay home, stay safe’ plan unveiled ahead of Eid

US corporations, wealthy must ‘pay their fair share’: Biden

Azhar briefed about power projects

Pakistan’s weight may remain around 0.02pc in MSCI EM

Forex reserves up $307m

Performance in SDG sectors: Pakistan lags behind its emerging market peers: IMF

Withdrawal of funds from public account of federation: Special assignment account procedure issued

Privatisation of selected PSEs: Authorities told to address legal, administrative issues

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.