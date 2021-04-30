KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Indus Motor Company 31.03.2021 300% (i) 8,415.460 107.07 - 13.05.2021 To Limited Nine Month 19.05.2021 Shaheen Insurance 31.03.2021 - 5.796 0.10 - - Comapy Limited 1st Quarter Diamond Industries 31.03.2021 - 10.702 1.19 - - Limited Nine Month Unilever Pakistan 31.03.2021 2280% (i) 1,454.649 228.36 - 18.05.2021 to Foods Limited 1st Quarter 24.05.2021 Safe Mix Concrete 31.03.2021 - 2.315 0.09 - - Limited Nine Month Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd. 31.03.2021 - 1,858.798 66.31 - - Nine Month Nishat Mills Limited 31.03.2021 - 3,644.929 10.37 - - (Unconsolidated) Nine Month Nishat Mills Limited 31.03.2021 - 8,193.374 20.33 - - (Consolidated) Nine Month Dandot Cement 31.03.2021 - (34.947) (0.37) - - Company Limited Nine Month First National Equities 31.03.2021 - 114.991 0.430 - - Limited Nine Month EFG Hermes Ltd. 31.03.2021 - 16.532 0.83 - - 1stQaurter Dadex Eternet Ltd. 31.03.2021 - 59.721 5.55 - - Nine Month Tariq Glass Industries 31.03.2021 - 1,633.125 14.82 - - Limited Nine Month Standard Chartered 31.03.2021 - 3,218.974 0.83 - - Bank (Pakistan) Ltd. 1st Quarter Sapphire Fibres Limited 31.03.2021 - 1,537.052 74.35 - - (Unconsolidated) Nine Month Sapphire Fibres Limited 31.03.2021 - 3,313.455 127.92 - - (Consolidated) Nine Month Leather-up-Limited 31.03.2021 - (4.531) (0.76) - - Nine Month Unicap Modaraba 31.03.2021 - (1.640) (0.069) - - Nine Month International Knitwear 31.03.2021 - 1.731 0.18 - - Limited Nine Month IGI Life Insurance Ltd. 31.03.2021 - (63.314) (0.37) - - 1stQaurter Kohinoor Spinning 31.03.2021 - (389.916) (1.81) - - Mills Limited Nine Month Merit Packaging Ltd. 31.03.2021 - (423.894) (5.26) - - Nine Month Sardar Chemical 31.03.2021 - 42.362 7.06 - - Industries Limited Nine Month Yousuf Weaving 31.03.2021 - 12.423 0.14 - - Mills Limited Nine Month AGP Limited 31.03.2021 - 383.592 1.37 - - 1stQaurter Century Insurance 31.03.2021 - 70.950 1.41 - - Company Limited 1stQaurter Pakistan State Oil Company Limited 31.03.2021 - 18,242.049 38.86 - - (Unconsolidated) Nine Month Pakistan State Oil 31.03.2021 - 18,282.993 38.92 - - Company Limited Nine Month (Consolidated) Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd. 31.03.2021 200% (i) 3,082.752 102.76 - 20.05.2021 to Nine Month 26.05.2021 Lanmark Spinning 31.03.2021 - (15.559) (1.28) - - Industries Limited Nine Month Sitara Chemical 31.03.2021 - 1,069.439 49.91 - - Industries Limited Nine Month Agha Steel Industries Ltd. 31.03.2021 - 1,597.959 3.06 - - Nine Month TPL Prperties Limited 31.03.2021 - (32.163) (0.10) - - (Unconsolidated) Nine Month TPL Prperties Limited 31.03.2021 - (63.698) (0.19) - - (Consolidated) Nine Month Drekkar Kingsway Ltd. 31.03.2021 - (1.226) (0.12) - - Nine Month Balochistan Glass 31.03.2021 - 72.307 0.28 - - Limited Nine Month Nadeem Textile 31.03.2021 - 356.203 16.56 - - Mills Limited Nine Month Asim Textile Mills Ltd 31.03.2021 - 22.435 1.48 - - Nine Month Premier Insurance 31.03.2021 - (44.340) (0.88) - - Limited Nine Month Ideal Spinning 31.03.2021 - 181.021 18.25 - - Mills Limited Nine Month Data Agro Limited 31.03.2021 - 8.934 2.23 - - Nine Month Crescent Fibres 31.03.2021 - 301.605 24.29 - - Limited Nine Month J.A.Textile 31.03.2021 - 54.480 4.32 - - Mills Limited Nine Month Azgard Nine 31.03.2021 - 152.582 0.31 - - Limited Nine Month Bilal Fibres 31.03.2021 - (25.913) (1.84) - - Limited Nine Month Resco Textiles 31.03.2021 - 17.143 0.348 - - Limited Nine Month The National Silk 31.03.2021 - 12.091 0.78 - - & Riyon Limited Nine Month Khurshid Spinning 31.03.2021 - 25.152 1.91 - - Mills Limited Nine Month Globe Textile 31.03.2021 - (0.705) (0.04) - - Limited Nine Month Aruj Industries Ltd 31.03.2021 - 20.516 1.96 - - Nine Month Highnoon Laboratories 31.03.2021 - 409.023 11.82 - - Limited (Unconsolidated) 1stQaurter Highnoon Laboratories 31.03.2021 - 427.384 12.34 - - Limited (Consolidated) 1stQaurter Crescenet Textile 31.03.2021 25% 402.477 5.03 23.05.2021 to Mills Limited Nine Month Right 29.05.2021 Shares (*) Pioneer Cement Ltd 31.03.2021 - 1,293.318 5.69 - - Nine Month Crescent Steel & 31.03.2021 - 703.615 9.06 - - Allied Products Limited Nine Month Pakistan Petroleum 31.03.2021 - 38,118.128 14.01 - - Ltd (Unconsolidated) Nine Month ended Pakistan Petroleum 31.03.2021 - 38,119.021 14.01 - - Limited (Consolidated) Nine Month Archroma Pakistan 31.03.2021 - 1,102.230 32.31 - - Limited Half Year Service Industries 31.03.2021 - 157.621 6.71 - - Limited (Unconsolidated) 1stQaurter Service Industries 31.03.2021 - 285.462 12.15 - - Limited (Consolidated) 1stQaurter Crescent Cotton 31.03.2021 - 246.853 10.89 - - Mills Limited Nine Month IGI Holdings Limited 31.03.2021 - 368.773 2.59 - - (Unconsolidated) 1stQaurter IGI Holdings 31.03.2021 - 506.792 3.55 - - Limited (Consolidated) 1stQaurter Al-Shaheer Corporation 31.03.2021 - 76.999 0.33 - - Limited (Unconsolidated) Nine Month Al-Shaheer Corporation 31.03.2021 - 76.873 0.33 - - Limited (Consolidated) Nine Month Hamid Textile 31.03.2021 - (14.816) (1.12) - - Mills Limited Nine Month Jubilee Spinning & 31.03.2021 - 1.142 0.04 - - Weaving Mills Ltd Nine Month Mughal Iron & 31.03.2021 - 2,508.383 9.97 - - Industries Limited Nine Month Bunnys Limited 31.03.2021 - 152.306 2.96 - - Nine Month Ravi Textile 31.03.2021 - 16.945 0.68 - - Mills Limited Nine Month Arif Habib Corporation 31.03.2021 - 3124.014 7.65 - - Limited (Unconsolidated) Nine Month Arif Habib Corporation 31.03.2021 - 5,980.401 13.05 - - Limited (Consolidated) Nine Month Pakistan International 31.03.2021 20% (i) 952.929 8.73 28.05.2021 to Container Limited 1stQaurter 04.06.2021 Cherat Cement 31.03.2021 - 2,222.278 11.44 - - Company Limited Nine Month Salfi Textile 31.03.2021 - 187.204 56.01 - - Mills Limited Nine Month Jahangir Siddiqui & 31.03.2021 - 592.378 0.65 - - Company Ltd 1stQaurter (Unconsolidated) Jahangir Siddiqui & 31.03.2021 - 1,199.435 1.18 - - Company Ltd 1stQaurter (Consolidated) Mandviwala Mauser 31.03.2021 - 3.056 0.01 - - Plastic Industries Ltd Nine Month Arshad Energy Ltd 31.03.2021 - (12.673) (1.58) - - Nine Month Ghazi Fabric 31.03.2021 - 57.262 1.75 - - International Limited Nine Month Ahmed Hassan 31.03.2021 - 212.117 14.72 - - Textile Mills Limited Nine Month Shams Textile 31.03.2021 - 227.000 26.27 - - Mills limited Nine Month ICC Industries Ltd 31.03.2021 - (15.870) (0.53) - - Nine Month Gul Ahmed Textile 12.06.2021 Mills Limited (#) to 21.06.2021 ===============================================================================================================

Indication: (*) at a Premium Rs.20/-Per Ordinary share (#) Revised Dates of Book Closure for entitlement of Dividend& Bonus shares already announced by Company.

