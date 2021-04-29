Markets
UK 10-year gilt yields hit six-week high as Treasuries slide
29 Apr 2021
LONDON: British 10-year government bond yields rose to their highest level in six weeks on Thursday as part of a broad sell-off led by US Treasuries after US President Joe Biden set out plans for an extra $1.8 trillion of fiscal stimulus.
Ten-year gilt yields rose as high as 0.868%, up 6 basis points on the day, to their highest since March 18, in line with the rise in yields for 10-year US debt.
Two-year gilt yields were 3 basis points higher on the day at 0.096%.
