Business & Finance
Russia's Sberbank lowers 2021 cost of risk forecast
29 Apr 2021
MOSCOW: Russia's largest lender Sberbank has lowered its 2021 cost of risk forecast to 100 basis points from a previously expected 120-140 basis points, the bank said in a presentation on Thursday.
Sberbank, which reported a 153% year-on-year growth in first-quarter profit, said it expects revenue from its non-financial businesses to exceed 200 billion roubles ($2.68 billion) this year.
