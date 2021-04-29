Russia's Sberbank lowers 2021 cost of risk forecast

MOSCOW: Russia's largest lender Sberbank has lowered its 2021 cost of risk forecast to 100 basis points from a previously expected 120-140 basis points, the bank said in a presentation on Thursday.

Sberbank, which reported a 153% year-on-year growth in first-quarter profit, said it expects revenue from its non-financial businesses to exceed 200 billion roubles ($2.68 billion) this year.