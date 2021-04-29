Jordan tenders to buy 120,000 tonnes feed barley

HAMBURG: Jordan's state grains buyer has issued a new international tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is May 19.

A new tender had been expected after Jordan had made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tonnes of barley on Wednesday in which only one trading house participated.

Shipment is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments, traders said.

Possible shipment combinations are Oct. 1-15, Oct 16-31, Nov. 1-15 and Nov. 16-30, the same periods as sought in Wednesday's tender.