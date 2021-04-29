NAB requests AC to reject acquittal plea of Mandviwalla

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), on Wednesday, requested Accountability Court to reject acquittal applications of former Senate deputy chairman Saleem Mandviwalla and others, accused in illegal allotment of plots of Overseas Cooperative Housing Society Limited (OCHSL) (Kidney Hill) case.

The Accountability Court-I judge, Muhammad Bashir, while hearing the case, said that the NAB has submitted its reply with respect to acquittal applications filed by the accused, Mandviwalla, Muhammad Ajaz Haroon former sector OCHSL, and OMNI group’s Abdul Ghani Majeed.

Where is the counsel of the accused persons? the judge inquired.

At the start of the hearing, the NAB prosecutor, Sohail Arif, prayed before the court that to reject the acquittal pleas of the accused persons.

The bureau also objected to Mandviwalla’s application seeking permanent exemption from the personal appearance before the court.

The associate of Mandviwalla’s counsel filed exemption application for the client before the court, which the court approved.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till May 3rd due to absence of the defence counsel.

Other accused includes Abdul Qadir Shiwani and private persons, Triq Mehmood benamidar of Mandviwalla, Abdul Qayyum private person and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed of Omni group in OCHSL (Kidney Hill).

The NAB had filed a reference against Mandviwalla and others on January 13th.

